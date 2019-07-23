The four-time World Champion, Big Dog or Roman Reigns, has built quite a legacy during his stint at the WWE.

Reigns is a former Intercontinental Champion, a United States Champion and a former Tag Team Champion. He has won Royal Rumble and is the second person to pin down the undefeated Undertaker at WrestleMania.

He has always been a crowd favourite and the WWE universe needs to utilise him accordingly. However, with only a few weeks to go before SummerSlam, WWE has to figure out a direction and a roadmap to build him up and get him involved at the event.

There are a number of possible opponents, both from RAW as well as from SmackDown, who would want to get their hands in Reigns and as such, we take a look at three possible opponents for the Big Dog.

Daniel Bryan

Bryan was expected to announce a career-defining move on SmackDown Live this past week, but he was denied this opportunity by the New Day. There is a visible slump in his career at the moment and Bryan is desperate to get a move on and get out of the rut. He recently lost his SmackDown Tag Team title, which is also making the scene bleak for him.

However, it could well mean that he could be one of the big faces who could possibly take on Roman Reigns as a victory against The Big Dog could rejuvenate his meandering career. While Reigns is adored by the crowds, Bryan has always wanted to play the villain and this could work oit perfectly at SummerSlam.

Bobby Lashley

Back at the Extreme Rules match, Braun Strowman literally climbed all over Bobby Lashley to win the Last Man Standing match. On the very same night, Roman Reigns combined with The Undertaker to destry long-time accomplices Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. However, their respective feuds were paused without any specific end.

It needs to be mentioned here that both Reigns and Lashley have some history together and which began when they traded victories. However, Reigns was the supreme star over the The Almighty at the conclusion of their feud.

Both their careers are stagnant at the moment and a feud against one other would be beneficial for both the superstars.

Shinsuke Nakamura

If we state upfront that it is extremely unfortunate and ridiculous that we have not witnessed Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura battle it out one-on-one inside a WWE ring, it will not be a shout in oblivion. Nakamura has been setting the stage on fire and recently the Intercontinental Championship from Finn Balor at Extreme Rules. Hence, when Reigns wants to stand up and get going again, he would love to take him on at the Intercontinental Championship.

The Intercontinental Championship, for some reason, has not been able to find its worth in the recent past and as such, WWE needs to find a way to get it the attention it so deserves.

Nakamura vs Reigns could be the match, the dream feud which could give the Intercontinental Championship the deserved attention and it should happen sooner rather than later.