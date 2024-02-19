This Drama Went Downhill - Marry My Husband Receives Criticisms from Viewers

Marry My Husband is only an episode away from its finale, and the viewers are expecting some surprising plot twists in the final week. They eagerly wait to watch the happy ending of their favorite onscreen couple -- Kang Ji Won and Yoo Ji Hyuk. Will the mini-series feature happy moments between Kang Ji Won and Yoo Ji Hyuk in the finale?

The tvN drama, starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo, will return with a new episode on Monday (February 19) at 8:50 pm KST. It was one of the most-loved ongoing K-dramas among domestic and international viewers. However, the audience lost their interest in this show after the introduction of a new character in episode 11. Actress BOA appeared in the mini-series as Ji Hyuk's former fiancee in this chapter.

Ever since the drama introduced this character, the viewership ratings of this show started dropping. The mini-series is based on a web novel, which was serialized into a webtoon. Although Yu Ra had a role to play in the webcomic, the character was not part of the webtoon. According to the viewers, netizens shared that Yu Ra was an unnecessary addition to the story.

With just an episode left for the finale, the viewers eagerly wait to watch the happy ending between the onscreen couple. They believe that the introduction of Yu Ra was an unnecessary addition to the story. The Netizen stated that she was out of the place, and the drama went downhill after she became a part of the story.

Netizens' Reactions

That ending just pissed me off. We were doing good. Then, BOOM.

This drama went downhill after they inserted Oh Yura's character. What was the reason for her character? She is out of place.

The plot is all over the place now. I hope they clean this mess up during the final week.

I think it is time to say that Marry My Husband is decaying from how good it was. They were supposed to follow the webtoon and not the web novel. TVN needs to stop ruining all the good stuff.

Can this mess be fixed in 2 episodes? The writers have turned this into a complete shitshow. The Yura's plotline is useless. Su Min's craziness is just annoying. Manager Yang grows a backbone. Min Hwan will try to kill Ji Won again.

They are wasting my time with this Yura's plot line. When will we get to watch the good part of the webtoon? There are only two episodes left for the show.

You think I am going back in time to have my murderer try to kill me twice! Get out of here! Behave!

Every time I start liking this show again, I end up thinking, how did we get here? Yura is unnecessary. I am not a woman hater, but they fucked us over when they deviated from the webtoon. They also had to screw Eun Ho over with the restaurant plot.

The romance revenge drama premiered on tvN on Monday (January 1) at 8:50 pm KST. It tells the story of an ordinary woman who witnessed the extramarital affair between her husband and best friend. The female protagonist gets murdered after she finds out about their relationship. She gets a second chance in life and tries to reverse her dismal fate.