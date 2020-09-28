Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world, government agencies, healthcare workers and experts have been guiding the people to be safe and curb the virus spread. But as many fail to understand the threat of COVID-19, Scotland authorities released a chilling advertisement for public awareness as more than 27,000 cases were registered there.

The ad includes a graphic depiction of how quickly this extremely contagious virus can spread, as the world is about to record one million deaths due to the SARS-CoV-2 infection. The ad features a woman at her grandfather's house. She can be seen in the video touching numerous surfaces, such as teacup, and kitchen cabinet, as the video has tried to show how unknowingly Coronavirus transferred to them and infected.

The Viral Ad on Coronavirus

The public awareness video shows the woman with some green slime on her face. In this 30 second video, the green slime is depicted as the virus and it ends up covering surfaces all over her grandfather's kitchen when the woman makes a cup of tea, including cupboards, milk bottles, kettle, and the tea bags.

While waiting for the tea, the woman starts playing a night party video on her mobile phone, which is seemingly how she got infected by the Coronavirus. When she gives her grandfather the tea, he can be heard saying that "Thank you so much. Lovely cup of tea." But after taking the sip from the mug, now her grandfather also has the same green slime on his face.

The agenda behind making this chilling Coronavirus awareness ad is to make people understand that they should stick to social distancing guidelines. The ad then ends with a message on the screen--"Don't pass coronavirus to those you love." It also shows, "2 households, 6 people, 2 meter distance." However, whether the two-meter distance is enough or not, it still a topic of debate among the researchers.

After the release of the 30-second ad, a Twitter user wrote, "Genuinely upset at that horrible coronavirus ad by the Scottish govt of that girl making her grandad a cuppa tea. Totally dehumanizing and just plain upsetting. Disappointed." While another user wrote, "This should have been banned."

But there are many people who praised the public awareness ad by the Scottish govt, as a Twitter user wrote that "'Don't pass coronavirus to those you love'-Impactful ad by the Scottish government to alert young people to the 'invisible enemy', Covid-19. Watch this [video]."

Another user wrote "The worst thing ever said about COVID was that it only affects the elderly and people with underlying conditions. I've seen the Scottish ad with the green paint, it's very effective."

But the Scottish government was not the first to make a public awareness video for Coronavirus. Earlier this year, a Vietnamese artist released a catchy song regarding Coronavirus. Lyricist Khac Hun wrote the extremely popular song with Vietnam's National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health as a PSA to teach people how they should wash their hands during the global pandemic to keep them safe from the infection.