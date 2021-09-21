Is This Brian Laundrie? Photo Captured on Deer Cam Shows Man Resembling Gabby Petito's Boyfriend in Florida Jungle

A new photo has emerged online that resembles Gabby Petito's missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie. And police are investigating it. It has been two days that the FBI recovered the body of a woman that resembles Petito body from Wyoming national park. However, law enforcement officials are yet to trace Laundrie, who mysteriously vanished last week.

In between social media users and web sleuths have been tipping police on anything they come across that is linked to Petito and Laundrie. The photograph that emerged on Monday shows a man trying in a jungle in what is being claimed to be somewhere in Florida.

Who Is This Man?

As authorities are investigating multiple probes of sightings of Brian Laundrie, a new photo has emerged that has put internet sleuths at work. A deer cam of a man named Sam Bass in Baker, Florida captured the photo of a man who resembles Laundrie a lot.

The photograph was taken around 6.17 am on Monday, less than 24 hours after Petito's body was discovered by police and just hours before federal agents executed a search warrant at Laundrie's parent's home.

According to reports, the man in the photo was actually going toward Alabama border. This again raises a bigger question about Laundrie's whereabouts as police is Alabama is already investigating more than a dozen tips of Laundrie being spotted there. However, they haven't succeeded in any of the leads.

That said, social many social media users immediately reported the new photo resembling Laundrie to police. Authorities have since been probing if the man in the photograph is actually Laundrie.

Mystery Deepens

Mystery shrouds the death of Petito with police still looking for her boyfriend. Laundrie was named a person of interest last week following Petito's disappearance and has since vanished.

Petito mysteriously disappeared during a cross country trip with Laundrie. She was reported missing on September 11 by her parents after being last seen on August 24. Her fiance Laundrie returned home to Florida on September 1 without her, and refused to cooperate with authorities.

Since then social media users, who have been closely following the case, have reported sighting of Laundrie to police and have also given them valuable tips, which also eventually helped the FBI locate Petito's remains.

On Saturday, another photograph emerged that showed a man who looked exactly like Laundrie, walking on a street in Florida. The man also had a tattoo on his left arm and was wearing sleepers like Laundrie. Police is also probing that photo, which was taken on a cellphone.