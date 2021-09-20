Is Gabby Petito Dead? Body Matching That of Van-Life Woman Found in Wyoming National Park

Police have found a body in Wyoming national park, which resembles and is likely that of Long Island woman Gaby Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend last month. A full autopsy will be carried to determine the cause of the death and if it is indeed the body of Petito, according to Charles Jones, a special agent with the FBI's Denver office.

However, even Petito's family believes that it is her body. An attorney for the Petito family released a statement on Sunday evening asking for privacy to grieve and also thanking the agencies that assisted in the search. The discovery of Petito's remains come as law enforcement in Florida ended a second day of searching for her fiancÃ©, Brian Laundrie, the lone person of interest who himself vanished last week.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read more