Stunning Rainbow Appears over Florida Sky Where Gabby Petito's Body is Found [WATCH]

A stunning rainbow appeared in the sky over Wyoming on Sunday almost exactly where Gabby Petito's apparent remains were found. More interestingly, the rainbow appeared almost at the same time when FBI discovered Petito's body. Also, a similar colorful display was seen over Florida in the area where police were conducting a search for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

On Sunday, police recovered the body of a woman in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest, which they said resembles and in all likelihood is that of Petito. The Long Island native disappeared last month while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend last month.

Strange Coincidence

The rainbow appeared shortly after the coroner's office departed with the body of the woman, the FBI says matched the description of the 22-year-old Petito. The photo of the stunning rainbow, which was posted to Twitter by Fox News, was seen near Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Interestingly, as news was breaking about the discovery of Petito's body, another rainbow was seen in the sky over Carlton Reserve, the sprawling Sarasota County, Fl. green space where authorities are searching for Petito's 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

Although a coincidence, it was quite unusual for two rainbows appearing and that two at the same place that links Petito and Laundrie. Police have been looking for Laundrie who mysteriously vanished last week after he was named as a person of interest in Petito's disappearance last month.

Tributes Pour In

Although a full autopsy will be carried to determine the cause of the death and if it is indeed the body of Petito, her family believes that it's their daughter's body. The discovery of Petito's remains come as law enforcement in Florida ended a second day of searching for her fiancÃ©, Brian Laundrie, the lone person of interest who himself vanished last week.

Richard Benson, an attorney for the Petito and Schmidt family on her mother's side, thanked police and search and rescue teams for their efforts in finding Patito.

Police, on the other hand, have said that they will continue their search on Monday through a nearly 25,000-acre wildlife reserve near Sarasota, Florida, for Brian Laundrie, 23 as they believe Laundrie knows a lot about Petito. This is exactly the same area where the second rainbow appeared on Sunday.

Although Petito's body has been found, the mystery behind her disappearance and eventual death remains unsolved. Petito, an aspiring blogger who was able to amass thousands of fans as she documented her travels across the United States with Laundrie, often traveled to national parks and other wilderness areas in a white van that was retrofitted for sleeping.

The couple's YouTube channel, Nomadic Statik, was shared widely around the world and showcased her cross-country trip over the summer.