Friends cast Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will soon gather for a special reunion show with HBO Max in May. The amount they will be paid for this show goes in millions for each actor.

The gang when it gets back will receive anywhere between $ 2.5 and $ 3 million for each cast member. This whopping amount is more than double of the per-episode payment they used to get while shooting Friends series, reported Hollywood Reporter. This amount is actually more than double of the actors' payments for the last episode of the 10th season that was aired in 2004.

Friends will be launched soon on HBO Max

HBO Max and WarnerMedia had brought the exclusive rights to Friends in 2019 by spending a whopping amount of $425 million. Friends was pulled out of Nextflix on January 1. Good news for Friends fans is that the entire 10 seasons of Friends along with the reunion special will be launched by Max soon. However, the date of streaming is not announced yet.

In fact, the subscription rate of HBO Max is way higher than other channels. While Max charges $14.99 per month, other channels including Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu and Peacock charge anywhere between $5 but have not gone beyond $12, says a report from The Verge.

HBO has 10 million subscribers

Thus Max has to give special programs that are not in the reach of other channels. After spending a whopping amount to buy the rights of Friends, inviting the cast for reunion special is a move that is going to make the fans of Friends worldwide happy for sure.

Other buzzworthy shows of HBO Max are Matrix, The Big Bang Theory and the likes. Currently, HBO has approximately 10 million subscribers. However, HBO At&T subscribers will get to watch Max without paying any extra charges. Friends that started airing on September 22, 1994, and the last episode was broadcast on May 6, 2004, cost a $10 million per episode with $ 1 million paid to each of the six main characters.