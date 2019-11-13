Friends fanatics celebrating the sitcom's 25th anniversary are in for their most anticipated surprise, a wait that comes after 15 years since Warner Bros. aired its season 10 finale. A new report reveals that HBO Max is working on bringing a reunion special of the 90s series for the streaming service.

Even as 2020 nears, Friends continues to be one of the most profitable sitcoms in the history of television. Recently, Netflix even secured the licensing rights to use the series till the end of 2019 with a record whopping deal of $100 million. Likewise, it seems its HBO Max's turn to capitalize on the 1990's series.

The Hollywood Reporter's recent exclusive report states, as per their sources - the original cast as well creators of the series are currently engaged in talks for the reunion. However, it would be an unscripted reunion with no deals signed at the moment.

If all goes well, the reunion special would see the return of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Creator David Crane and Marta Kauffman would also make a comeback.

The report also notes that it was WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt who's been the main voice for the Friends reunion. Its believed that the new content could help with HBO Max's debut.

In the past, Friends star Aniston has point-blank shot down any hopes of a Friends reboot. However, she along with other co-stars have hoped to "something", possibly as a fan service. And confirmed that they were "working on something".

Clearly, the move for a Friends reunion special comes with the hopes of it serving as a must-watch streaming service (HBO Max) for potential subscribers. Disney plus also has its own set of original programs on way (Marvel limited series like WandaVision) to its recently launched service. But its all been downhill for Netflix.

Friends sitcom will officially be out of the online video streaming platform's catalogue in 2020 as the series heads to stream on HBO Max. Furthermore, No Marvel titles released in 2019 will air on Netflix as well, a move that's expected to affect close to 25% of the company's subscribers. It's currently unknown if the reunion special would be an entire season or just an episode. Stay tuned to learn more.