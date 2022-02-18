Thirty-Nine Episode 3 Spoilers, Streaming Details: Cha Mi Jo Shares Bad News with Jeong Chan Young

Thirty-Nine episode 3 is scheduled to air on JTBC Wednesday at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the relationship between Cha Mi Jo and Kim Seon Woo. They are likely to get closer to each other shortly. Promo video hints at the beginning of a romantic relationship between the two characters. In the video, Mi Jo shares all the details about her friendship with Jeong Chan Young and Jang Joo Hee.

The third episode of this mini-series will also feature Chan Young making a big revelation about her relationship with Kim Jin Seok to Mi Jo. She makes the revelation after finding out about her terminal illness. Initially, Mi Jo struggles to find a way to inform her friends about Chan Young's illness. Seon Woo helps her gather courage and help her friends to prepare for the worst.

The chapter might take viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events as Mi Jo and her friends struggle to accept the truth. Mi Jo and her friends struggle to hold back their tears in the promo. The viewers may also watch a flashback scene between the three friends. One of them celebrates their 29th birthday. Mi Jo tells Seon Woo she was always happy to be with her friends.

Watch the Promo Video Below:

How to Watch Thirty-Nine Episode 3 Online?

The mini-series will return with a new episode on JTBC Wednesday at 10.30 pm KST. People in Korea can tune in to the channel to watch the drama or stream it on the official website. International K-drama fans can watch the third episode of this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Thirty-Nine Episode 2 Recap

The mini-series picked up from where it left off in the premiere episode. Mi Jo cleared all the misunderstandings with Seon Woo and appointed him as the new hospital director. When Mi Jo introduced Seon Woo to her colleagues, they were excited to meet him. As they started working together, the doctors became closer to each other. Mi Jo also spoke about Seon Woo to her friends, and they encouraged her to begin a new journey with him.

In the meantime, Chan Young tried to end her relationship with Jin Seok. She tried everything to part ways with her long-time boyfriend. But things did not work according to her plans. He kept contacting her and requesting her to be with him. At last, she realized that it was not easy to break up with Jin Seok. While being with him, she tried to treat him differently.

On the other end, Joo Hee met a young man in the neighborhood. She started developing feelings for this person and told her friends about it. Mi Jo and Chan Young decided to help their favorite. They visited the new Chinese restaurant, owned by this young man. They closely observed the young man while waiting for their food. Things took an unexpected turn when a girl came in and started talking to the young man casually.

The chapter ended with a big revelation that Chan Young was diagnosed with cancer. Mi Jo got the report and cried her eyes out. She blamed Jin Seok for everything. Seon Woo quietly observed her and tried to comfort her. The viewers also get a glimpse of Chan Young's funeral scenes in this episode.