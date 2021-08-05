Thessalonica Allen: Indiana Woman Kills Husband, Chops His Body and Asks Children to Help Her Dispose Body

An Indiana woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband, before chopping him up and then asking her kids to help her get rid of the body, police said. Thessalonica Allen, 34, allegedly killed her husband Randy Allen at their home on July 27 and then placed his remains in a tote with the assistance of her minor children, according to court records.

Allen has been charged with murder, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor-crime, abuse of a corpse, altering the scene of death, interference with the reporting of a crime, and two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Murdered Brutally

Allen shot her husband in the bedroom of their LaPorte apartment on July 27, according to court documents. The children who were in the adjoining room rushed to the bedroom after hearing gun shots but Allen stopped them saying that they need not listen to what the dying man was saying and also asked them not to call 911s.

Her husband, Randy was still alive and was crying for help but Allen sent her children back to the room. She then left the body for some time. However, Allen's job was not yet over.

After a few hours, she woke up the children, described as teenagers but under 16 years old, in the middle of the night to help drag the dead body into his car. However, but the body was too heavy, the Tribune stated.

The body remained in the car for the rest of the night. Next day, Allen left home early. She then returned home with an ax and chopped off Randy Allen's legs. The kids helped load his remains into a tote, which police later found stuffed in a closet in the daughter's bedroom, The Northwest Indiana Times reported.

Merciless Wife

According to reports, Allen forced her kids to dismember their father's body and dispose the pieces. "The children stated that their mom had plans to take the vehicle and body to South Bend and set it on fire," police said.

Police finally arrested Allen after her ex boyfriend tipped off police to the killing. Her ex-husband said she asked him to come to the house because her current husband was harming the child the two have together.

The ex, the father of one of Allen's children, came to her apartment after she allegedly told him Randy Allen was beating their kid â€“ but when he arrived he was shown Randy Allen's body in a closet, police said.

The mother allegedly asked her ex for help to move the body, reports said. However, her ex refused and asked Allen to take him back to Michigan.

The kids allegedly told authorities that Randy Allen had been helping them on a computer when he saw a website their mother had visited. The husband and wife got into an argument in the bedroom before the kids heard a shot fired.

After her ex informed police, officers started searching for Allen and she was eventually located outside a hardware store. When they approached her and identified themselves, she began crying and said, "You guys don't understand he beats me," according to the probable cause affidavit.

Allen was slapped with multiple charges, including murder, abuse of a corpse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. However, she pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.