Frank Penkava: Florida Man Brutally Beaten and Put in Coma for Asking Neighbors to Turn Down Loud Music

A Florida man was put in coma after he was beaten to pulp and left almost unrecognizable by his family after he asked his neighbors to turn down the loud music. Frank Penkava, 42, of Hollywood, was placed in a medically induced coma with multiple fractures in his face at Memorial Regional Hospital after the brutal attack.

The brutal beatdown took place on June 14, NBC Miami reported, and since then Penkava has been traumatized. His family said that he hasn't yet recovered as doctors are still waiting to perform another round of surgery on him.

Deadly Attack

According to reports, Penkava walked over to his neighbors' apartment to ask that they turn their loud music down. Instead the group present at the home attacked him. It has been more than a month since the savage beating and he remained unstable on Tuesday at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Doctors need Penkava, 42, to be stable so they can perform a surgery he needs to deal with one of the injuries from the deadly beating on June 13. His mother, Joan Penkava, said her only son has a three-year-old boy who is waiting for him to recover.

"My son has a little boy. He is going to be 4 years old — he is beautiful and he may never know his dad," Penkava's mother, Joan, told the news outlet.

"We don't know what damage has been done mentally, let alone all of the physical issues he has. It's very disheartening," she added. Although better than earlier, doctors are still not sure of Penkava will ever fully recover given that the attack was brutal and almost fatal.

His family says that Penkava is lucky that he survived the attack but they weren't able to recognize him after the wild brawl, as his face was swollen and he was bleeding profusely. They were only able to recognize Penkava by his tattoos.

Lucky Escape

According to reports, doctors are also probing Penkava's brain activity to check on possible permanent brain damage. Gina Horvath, Penkava's sister, said he has multiple broken bones and he contracted an infection at the hospital. He still has bruising and swelling and he is in pain.

"He continues to fight every day but he's very, very sick," she told WPLG.

Horvath earlier told the NBC station that she believes her brother was attacked when he asked his neighbors to turn down the music. "There is no reason for what they did to him. I understand that people get into altercations all the time and people's emotions are high, especially over the last year, but there was nothing to warrant what they did to him," she said.

It is not known what happened to the attackers or if they were arrested and charged. Horvath said that someone called 911 to inform about the incident but they don't know who — and have had difficulty getting answers from cops.

"He went to work, did his job and paid his bills. He didn't bother anybody. So for anybody to do what they have done to him, I am seeking justice and I will not stop until I have justice for my brother," said Horvath.