As the year draws to an end, the social media sites are popping up with 'year-end recap' for their users. With Top Nine, coming up with its updated version for 2019, one can view their top-nine photos uploaded on Instagram in 2019.

As you go on to have a look at your best nine for the year, here is a list of the most liked pictures on Instagram for this year.

World Record Egg

Undoubtedly this cracked egg created a history by setting a world record for being the most liked post on Instagram. By the end of the day, the post had close to 54 million likes and growing.

With an exclusive page dedicated to the 'egg'- the caption with the photo of the egg read: Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.

First Look of Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner introduced her firstborn, Stormi Webster to the world through her Instagram post and the world went drooling over the lil' one. Jenner simply captioned the picture Stormi Webster accompanied with a heart emoji. The post gathered 18.8 million likes.

Selena Gomez's selfie

Imagine a simple selfie going viral with over 12.2 million likes on Instagram. It could be possible in case of Selena Gomez. With most liked posts on Instagram, the 26-year-old songstress posted her selfie in which she can be seen sporting minimal makeup and open hair. She was wearing a white tank top.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Football Club announcement

World's favourite soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo crossed a 12.23 million mark of like when he officially announced his association with Juventus Football Club. Ronaldo captioned the picture Forza Juve! with the hashtag #FinoAllaFine. However, the fans were quick to notice that the photograph was photoshopped.

Mac Miller remembrance post

In November, rapper Mac Miller bid adieu to the world after his death resulting from an accidental overdose of drugs. His fans and colleagues from the music industry were shocked by the sudden passing away of the singer.

In one of his previous interviews, Miller had admitted to dating Ariana Grande, calling her the girl of his dreams. However, the couple broke up after Miller's problem with substance abuse. Following his death, Ariana Grande posted the rapper's picture on her Instagram. The post received 12.7 million likes.

Ronaldo posing with his family

The 2019 family holiday portrait of Ronaldo's family was nothing less than adorable. His post on Instagram got 12.7 million likes. It was also one of the rare times when Ronaldo posted his family picture on social media. He captioned the picture: Feliz Natal! Merry Christmas!❤️

Justin Bieber's love note

The singer melted hearts around the world with his post about his wife Hailey Baldwin. The two got married this year. In a very intimate post-Bieber wrote: "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else.

You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!" This is the year of favor!!!!. The love note received 13.4 million likes, making it one of the most liked posts on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner 'End game' post

Marvel fans were in for a treat when Kylie Jenner along with her husband Travis Scott and their baby Stormi, posed in End Game outfits. While Kylie dressed as Captain Marvel, her husband donned the role of Iron Man and lil' Stormi was dressed as Thor. The post, with the caption: Happy end game everyone, gathered 13.6 million likes.

Friends Reunion

When Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram this year, all hell broke loose. Within five hours and 16 minutes of joining the platform, Aniston had touched the mark of one million followers, thus creating a world record for being the fastest person to reach one million followers.

Aniston created yet another buzz on the social media with her post in which she posted a selfie with her Friends co-stars during their reunion. She captioned the picture: 'And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM .' The post got 15.5 million likes.

Dwayne Johnson 'We Do' post

Dwayne 'Rock' Johnson broke the news of his wedding to his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Instagram. The couple who share two kids, Jasmine Lia, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1, got married in Hawaii. "We do. August 18th, 2019," Johnson captioned a set of heart-warming wedding photos. The posts got 14.5 million likes.

Spiderman and Ironman selfie

Yet another post that brought back the fond memories of Avengers, Tom Holland posted on his Instagram a picture clicked with Robert Downey Jr, known for his role as Ironman. The post that got 13.27 million likes was captioned: We did it Mr Stark!

Plant a tree

A post by Tentree urging Instagrammers to like their posts so as to enable them to plant more trees garnered over 15.7 million likes. A photo of a tree, posted by Tentree carried the caption: The World's Most Sustainable Post ♻️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

5m likes - 500k trees ✔️

20m likes - 1m trees ⏳

50m likes -

100m likes - ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Join our mission to make the most sustainable post on the planet. Thank you to the millions of people who have lifted their fingers to start a movement to plant more trees. Together, we will be planting 500,000 trees in Indonesia as a result of you liking this post. But we're not stopping here. As the number of likes on this post grown, we will unlock a new level of sustainability and plant even more trees around the world!

XXXTentacion upside down picture

Following the death of rapper XXXTentacion, who robbed and killed in his Bugatti during a drive in Florida, his last Instagram post reached 17.9 million likes. Having millions of followers around the globe, the rapper posted an upside-down picture of his. He had captioned the post: LOVE IS WAR.