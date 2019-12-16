Chris Brown had welcomed his second child, a baby boy, on 21 November. However, the 30-year-old singer waited around a month to confirm the birth of his son, with former girlfriend, Ammika Harris.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, the 26-year-old model wanted to wait a little longer to inform the world about their child, and Brown was very considerate of her feelings. A source said: "Chris couldn't wait to reveal the birth of his son to the world but he wanted to wait until Ammika was also fully on board before they both made the decision to officially make the big announcement."

On 11 December, the Loyal hitmaker shared his son's first photo on Instagram, and also revealed the baby's name to his fans. He captioned the image: "AEKO CATORI BROWN."

"Chris teased his fans with hints of the birth of his son because he couldn't help but share his joy with everybody but he completely respects Ammika and would never confirm Aeko was born yet, without the full blessing of Ammika. She was still recovering from birth and adjusting to motherhood and Chris wanted to give her as much time as she needed before they let everyone know they had a baby together," the insider added.

"Ammika had been receiving so much support from fans, but there were also those pushing her to reveal whether or not she had given birth," the source continued. "Ammika is not one to be pressured and she has always stood up for herself. It got to be frustrating at a time when she is celebrating the most incredible moment of her life. Ammika is such a strong woman and she's all about positivity. She simply didn't want anyone's negativity to drown out her joy. Revealing Aeko to the world with Chris was a way to shut down all the noise and she truly couldn't be any happier."

In August, TMZ revealed that Rihanna's former boyfriend is expecting a child with Harris. Around that time, reports emerged that the pregnancy news caused his relationship with his then-girlfriend Indyamarie to end.

Brown also has a five-year-old daughter named Royalty with Nia Guzman.