President Donald Trump on Saturday, April 4, said that the US will see its toughest week as coronavirus deaths might drastically increase. Trump also expressed his growing impatience in the reopening of the country's economy.

The US president also pushed for the familiar drug hydroxychloroquine that the President votes for. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday mentioned during his Saturday briefing about the situation in New York and the coming week. There have been more than 300,000 cases in the country so far, with the death toll climbing past 8,400. More than 3,500 deaths are from New York.

Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, virus task force coordinator Dr Deborah Birx, and Dr Anthony Fauci, the US government's foremost infectious disease expert. The president had previously suggested that the country be reopened after Easter but, the present projection led to continued restrictive measures. "There will be a lot of death, unfortunately," Trump said during the briefing on the pandemic. "There will be death."

Coronavirus peak in New York

The New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that there would be a new peak in the state in the next seven days. The state cautioned that the state is not ready for the rise of the cases. "Our reading of the projections is, we are somewhere in the seven-day range — four, five, six, seven, eight-day range," said the Governor during the daily brief on Saturday.

Like several other states in the country, New York is also battling the lack of resources to combat the coronavirus. Cuomo also said that the co-founder of Alibaba will be sending 1,000 ventilators, and has arrived in JFK. New York has also received ventilators from Oregon. Another 140 ventilators will be shipped from Oregon to help the state combat the virus cases.

Trump still pushes for Hydroxychloroquine

As states struggle to find a footing, the United States President is still promoting the hydroxychloroquine drug to combat the coronavirus. In a new twist, the President said that he might take the medicine to prevent the disease even though there is no evidence to show that the medicine will work.

Trump is still urging the public to take the unproven drug in a way to combat the disease. He said that he is planning on consuming it after consulting his doctor. The federal government will be placing it on the emergency stockpile to make it available for the coronavirus patients.