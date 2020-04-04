The health developments in America are rapidly changing. There is a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), with this, thousands of doctors have also written for personal and legal protection. President Donald Trump on Friday gave no assurance of fulfilling required ventilators for New York, the epicentre of coronavirus in the US.

Rising COVID-19 infections and deaths with 103,169 confirmed cases and 2,935 deaths in New York alone, while the whole of America has 278,458 confirmed cases and 7,159 deaths. Anthony S Fauci, the top infectious-diseases expert in the US and the key player of the administration's coronavirus response, said in Wednesday's briefing that the US could relax social distancing only after there were no new cases and deaths registered. However, he said there would be no turning point until a vaccine is found, reported Washington Post.

The doctors, in the letter, urged that the Congress shall ensure upholding Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines, reports said that medical workers were requested to work without PPE.

Confirmed cases in the US exceeded all other nations within a month and now accounts for 20 percent of the global total. Trump told that it wasn't possible to fully suspend air travel but there was such a possibility only in hard-hit regions, that too officials were only 'looking at' such a possibility, he told. While Florida and Georgia governors announced stay-at-home orders, excepting essential services and activities. While Georgia Governor Brian Kemp cancelled school for the academic year for grades K-12.

Dr Fauci on Chinese wet markets

Wet markets in China have been reopened as the coronavirus cases slowed and danger, as China says decreased. There is this belief in the scientific community that viruses like novel coronavirus originated from such wet markets, like in Wuhan.

After Senator Lindsey Graham warned that the wet markets better close, or else there would be a change in trade relations between US and China. Dr Fauci has also told that they shut down wet markets. They "should shut down those things right away," he said to 'Fox & Friends" on Friday. "It just boggles my mind that when we have so many diseases that emanate out of that unusual human-animal interface that we don't just shut it down."