A Tweet posted on Wednesday revealed that the New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the state has now 2,382 cases. Michael Del Moro, Booking Producer at MSNBC Tweeted on Wednesday that "Governor Cuomo says NY State now has 2,382 cases. That's 1,008 more than yesterday. #COVID19."

The Tweet made the netizens surprised to know that the new strain of Coronavirus is spreading faster than previously thought, that too multiplying all of a sudden. While one of the Twitter users said, "Also testing capacity is expanding, plenty of people had it and had simply not been tested yet," another netizen mentioned, "Part of the reason is they fear it will cause people to flee the city and spread the virus more. Lockdowns need to be coordinated and not just NYC."

A Twitter user, Chris Beffa claimed that "Every single person I know with symptoms who's gone in to get tested has been turned away and therefore not a documented case. The real number is likely 10+ times the estimate."

New York struggling to deal with the spread of new Coronavirus

The New York Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier said that US President Donald Trump is sending a floating hospital to help the state manage the surge in Coronavirus cases. At a press conference in Albany on Wednesday, he mentioned that a 1,000-bed military hospital ship to New York Harbor will be dispatched as the state struggles to deal with a sharp jump in COVID-19 cases.

During the press briefing, he also said, "Right now, in New York specifically, the rate of the curve suggests that in 45 days we could have up to an input of people who need 110,000 beds that compares to our current capacity of 53,000 beds, 37,000 ICU units, ventilators, which compares to a capacity currently of 3,000 ventilators. That's our main issue."

It should be noted that as per the reports in New York City, 1,339 people have tested positive, which showed a rise from 814 compared to Tuesday, March 17. Among 14,597 people who have been tested so far in New York, about 5,000 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

To contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in New York state, Cuomo also issued an order that no business can have more than half its workforce report to work outside the home and added that if this measure doesn't help to reduce the spread then "We will reduce the numbers even further."