The Judge from Hell Episode 13 Spoilers: Producers Tease Complex, Emotionally-Charged Scenes 

The Judge from Hell producers have teased complex and emotionally charged scenes in episode 13. According to the production team, Kang Bit Na's verdict in Jung Tae Gyu's case will be a vital point in tomorrow's episode. The producers asked the viewers to support the mini-series by watching the upcoming chapter. The episode will be packed with unrelenting suspense, which will gradually unfold.

The newly released stills feature a courtroom drama. The followers of this fantasy thriller drama can witness tense moments between Kang Bit Na, Han Da On, and Jung Tae Gyu. When the three characters come face to face, it will be a pivotal point for the episode. The teaser image shows Da On's desperate gaze, Bit Na's determined expression, and Tae Gyu's chilling appearance. The criminal showcases a lack of remorse amidst the families grieving the loss of their loved ones.

"Kang Bit Na's verdict in Jung Tae Gyu's case will be a pivotal point in tomorrow's episode. This complex and emotion-charged scene was brought to life by the incredible performances of Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young, and others. We ask for your support as Episode 13, packed with unrelenting suspense, unfolds," the producers shared.

How to Watch?

The Judge from Hell, starring Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young, will return with a new episode on SBS TV on Friday (November 1) at 10:00 pm KST. People can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Judge From Hell Episode 13:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Meanwhile, the producers revealed the relationship between Bit Na and Da On will once again reach a significant turning point. The promotional photos focus on an unusual atmosphere between the onscreen couple. The next image shows the female lead looking at the detective with a sorrowful and affectionate expression. The next picture highlights Da On.

"In the upcoming episode, Kang Bit Na and Han Da On's relationship will again reach a significant turning point. The truth behind Oh Mi Ja's prophecy—that if they are together, one must die—will also begin to unfold. Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young have perfectly portrayed the fate of the two protagonists with their skillful expressive performances. We ask for your interest and anticipation," the producers teased.