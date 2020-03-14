The OnePlus 8 Pro is no stranger to leaks. The upcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus has been leaked on several occasions over the last couple of months, and now the latest leaks show the purported OnePlus 8 Pro in the hands of the company's brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr.

The leaked photos show the Hollywood superstar holding what appears to be the OnePlus 8 Pro on the set of a shoot. The images, although not of the highest quality, confirm the centrally-placed vertical quad-camera setup on the back of the phone, which we have seen in earlier leaks.

Pictured leaked 'accidentally' on Instagram

According to an Android Central report, the pictures were apparently taken on the set of a commercial shoot for the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro and were "accidentally" posted on the Iron Man star's Instagram account. Whether it was just an accident or a part of the pre-launch hype generation, we don't know.

And while the pictures themself do not give out much, they reveal a new "copper" colour option. It also looks like the phone has a leatherback, like the recently launched OPPO Reno 3 Pro, but since the picture is pretty blurry we can't be completely sure. It might just be frosted glass, as previous rumours suggest.

Three phones in OnePlus 8 series

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 series is said to comprise of three phones – the standard OnePlus 8 model, the OnePlus 8 Pro and a new 'Lite' version will also be making its way too.

The standard and Pro models are expected to ship with the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset, all new 120Hz refresh rate displays and of course, 5G. There's also talk that the Pro model could finally feature wireless charging, with several previous leaks hinting at the possibility, but as it stands it's still in the realm of speculation, so we advise you to take that with a pinch of salt.

Launch date

Meanwhile, OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 8 series in mid-April, and April 14, to be more precise, and that's when all our doubts will finally get cleared. For what's it's worth, the OnePlus 8 Pro is shaping up to be a pretty solid 2020 flagship, indeed.