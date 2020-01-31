OnePlus has always been quite the company that shakes the smartphone industry every year by launching phones with cutting-edge technology, but there's one technology the company has always been reluctant to introduce on its phones.

We're talking about wireless charging, a tech that has been around for quite some time on flagships from Samsung, Apple and Huawei, but we're yet to see on a OnePlus device.

OnePlus gets listed as member of Wireless Power Consortium

However, it now looks like the Chinese smartphone maker may finally bring the long-awaited wireless charging support on its phones, and the tech could make its debut on the upcoming OnePlus 8 series.

At least, that's what a listing on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) suggests. Apparently a technology website called Mobilescout first spotted the listing of OnePlus on the members' list of the WPC.

Max J's 'Charge Like a Pro' tweet

The latest report corroborates with earlier speculations fuelled by tipster Max J who had recently tweeted an image of a OnePlus 8 Pro mockup charging on a wireless charging pad along with a caption saying 'Charge Like a Pro.'

The listing shows the company name - OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co Ltd - indicating that it has joined the consortium and may soon launch devices that could come with Qi wireless charging support.

Member of Wireless Charging Consortium

The WPC membership is a requirement for any companies to create devices that use the Qi wireless charging standard and OnePlus' listing under the OEM/ODM suppliers indicates that the company is finally going to bring wireless charging support on its upcoming phones.

OnePlus has been listed as a full member of the WPC, according to its status of membership and description. However, it is not known when the company actually joined the association.

Oppo's listing prior to OnePlus

Some time ago, AndroidPolice reported that OnePlus' sister company Oppo was listed on the WPC website suggesting that Oppo is going to bring out smartphones with wireless charging support in the near future, but there was no mention of OnePlus back then. Now we see OnePlus' name included in the list, which could only mean one thing – the company is working on wireless charging supported phones.

Wireless Charging on OnePlus 8

However, we can't be completely sure whether the upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones will have the tech since we don't have any official word from OnePlus on this. But we can expect a tweet from Pete Lau or Carl Pei hinting at the OnePlus 8 (or at least the OnePlus 8 Pro) coming with a tech we've never seen on the company's devices before. Until then, we shall remain hopeful.