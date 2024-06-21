"Is that an earring on your bottom lip?" Ahn Bo Hyun's New Look Sparks Curiosity Among Fans

Ahn Bo Hyun has captivated his fans and followers with a striking new appearance for an upcoming photoshoot, teasing details about his latest project. The 36-year-old actor, known for his roles in 'My Name' and 'Itaewon Class,' recently graced the pages of Singles Korea's July edition, showcasing a fresh style and dropping hints about his next role.

Sharing glimpses from the pictorial on Instagram, Ahn Bo Hyun's photos instantly caught the eye of fans, with one sharp-eyed follower speculating a clue to his upcoming drama project. Spotting an unconventional earring on his lower lip in one of the images, the fan suggested it could signal a villainous character in his future role.

"Is that an earring on your bottom lip? Oh, man! You should play the bad guy next," the excited fan commented.

Looking ahead, Ahn Bo Hyun expressed his eagerness to take on more diverse roles, particularly embracing villainous characters once more. Following his role as the talented detective Jin Yi Soo in SBS's 'Flex X Cop,' he hinted at exploring new genres, including a potential superhero role. Reflecting on his career post-'Itaewon Class,' Ahn Bo Hyun emphasized his interest in challenging roles and the technical aspects of filmmaking.

Known for his roles in popular dramas like 'See You in My 19th Life,' 'Military Prosecutor Doberman,' 'Yumi's Cells,' and 'Kairos,' Ahn Bo Hyun has garnered international acclaim. He attributes his varied role choices to a desire to showcase versatility and leave a lasting impact through his characters.

"It's rewarding when fans remember my characters' names like Jin Yi Soo, Gu Woong, or Jang Geun Won. It signifies that I've made a meaningful connection with viewers. Rather than sticking to similar roles, I aim to reveal different facets of myself through diverse characters and storylines," he explained.

Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the official announcement of Ahn Bo Hyun's next project, as he continues to push boundaries in the Korean entertainment industry.