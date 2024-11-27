Thanksgiving 2024: How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games, Schedule, Teams, and More

The Thanksgiving 2024 celebration is incomplete without playing football or watching the NFL Thanksgiving Games, like cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. It is a tradition among Americans to enjoy this sport on Turkey Day. Football enthusiasts go out to play this sport, and college football teams organize games on this federal holiday.

NFL Thanksgiving games are one of the most watched television programs on Turkey Day. Three games are scheduled on different networks. Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, and Chicago Bears will play on the federal holiday. So, here is everything about the NFL Thanksgiving Games 2024, including the schedule and live streaming details.

Thanksgiving Day NFL Games 2024 Schedules

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: (12:30 PM EST, CBS/Paramount+)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys: (6:30 PM EST, FOX)

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers: (10:20 PM EST, NBC/Peacock)

How to Watch?

The NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will air on CBS and stream online on Paramount+. It will begin at 12:30 PM EST on Thursday (November 28). The game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys will start at 4:30 PM EST on Thursday (November 28). Football enthusiasts can watch it on FOX.

The football game between Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers will air on NBC or stream online on Peacock. It will kick- off at 8:20 PM EST on Thursday (November 28). Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and Sling TV subscriptions are other options for watching the NFL Thanksgiving games in 2024.