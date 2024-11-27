Manchester City vs Feyenoord Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Manchester City resume their Champions League campaign on Tuesday as they host Dutch side Feyenoord at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's team sits just outside the guaranteed Round of 16 qualification spots, having earned seven points from their first four matches. Feyenoord, trailing the Premier League champions by one point, will try to close the gap.

City will be without Ruben Dias and Mateo Kovacic for the match, while Oscar Bobb and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri remain sidelined due to long-term injuries. For Feyenoord, midfielder Chirs-Kevin Nadje is suspended after receiving a straight red card in their previous clash with RB Salzburg. Hugo Bueno is also doubtful for the game.

Manchester City Will Try to Bounce Back

Manchester City is enduring a difficult period, having lost five consecutive matches, their worst run since 2006. The past weekend, they suffered their first home defeat in 52 games, as Tottenham handed them a humiliating 4-0 loss.

The result highlighted City's current struggles, leaving them with three straight league defeats, following a 4-1 thrashing by Sporting in Europe and a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Spurs.

Feyenoord, on the other hand, currently sits in fourth place in the Eredivisie, trailing last season's champions PSV Eindhoven by eight points.

In the Champions League, the 16-time Dutch champions have won two and lost two of their four games, with both victories coming on the road against Girona and Benfica. Notably, Brian Priske's side remains unbeaten in all competitions away from home this season, a stat that bodes well for their upcoming challenge.

Feyenoord will need to respond strongly to avoid a sixth consecutive loss and keep their hopes of a top-eight finish alive.

Their last Champions League outing saw a 3-1 home defeat to RB Salzburg, putting a dent in their qualification prospects. However, a dominant 3-0 win over Heerenveen at the weekend has given the team renewed confidence ahead of their trip to Manchester.

When and Where

The Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League match will be played at Etihad Stadium, London, UK, on Tuesday, Nov 26. The match begins at 8 PM BST, 3 PM ET and 1:30 AM IST (Nov 27).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the USA.

The Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Unimas, TUDN and ViX.

United Kingdom: The Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

India: The Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on JioTv. The Manchester City vs Feyenoord UEFA Champions League match will be available to stream on tabii, Sony LIV.