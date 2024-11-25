Thanksgiving 2024: Date, Tradition, Football, and More

Thanksgiving 2024 is around the corner. People in the United States are gearing up to celebrate the annual festival with their loved ones on the fourth Thursday of November. It is one of the most awaited festivals in the US. This celebration falls nearly a month after Halloween and almost a month before the Christmas celebration.

The holiday falls on the fourth Thursday of November every year. The earliest possible date for observing this federal holiday is November 22, and the latest is November 28. The festival is a bit late this year, compared to the previous years. It is because 2024 is a leap year. The annual celebration was observed on Thursday (November 23) last year. In 2022, it was celebrated on November 24, and on November 25 in 2021. Next year, the festival falls on November 27.

From date and tradition to football and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, here is everything about Thanksgiving 2024.

When is it Celebrated?

The annual festival is celebrated this year on Thursday (November 28). The federal holiday was observed on the same day in 2018. It happens roughly between every five to six years. So, the Americans will have to wait until 2030 to celebrate this festival on the same day.

Tradition

As one of the major national holidays in the US, Americans are gearing up to observe this day by organizing family gatherings, enjoying a large meal with loved ones, watching football, and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Family members gather on this day to enjoy a traditional feast with baked Turkey, pumpkin pie, and buttery mashed potatoes. They enjoy watching football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade while spending with their loved ones.

NFL games

Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys host NFL games every year on the Thanksgiving day. NFL has lined up a tripleheader of games this year. Here are the details about the football matches:

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM EST on CBS

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM EST on FOX

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM EST at Lambeau Field

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday (November 28) from 8:30 AM EST to noon. The parade will be broadcast live online on NBC and Peacock. The New York City streets will feature over 700 clowns, 22 floats, 17 giant character balloons, 15 novelty and heritage balloons, and 11 marching bands.

The performers include Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country. A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy's Studios work year-round to bring this experience to life. This year's 98th Macy's Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats, and the world-class entertainment only Macy's can deliver," Will Coss, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer, said in a statement.

Thanksgiving 2024