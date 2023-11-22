Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 will begin 30 minutes earlier this year. The event will start from the streets of New York City with a performance by Oscar and Grammy award-winning musician Jon Batiste. People in the US can watch the parade on NBC and Telemundo from 8:30 am EST on Thursday (November 23). The live streaming of this star-studded event will be available on Peacock.

The parade will cover 2.5 miles. It will run for three and a half hours. Today's show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will anchor the event again this year. It will feature performances by Cher, Batiste, and other celebrities. The re-broadcast of this annual Thanksgiving Day celebration will air on NBC from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm EST.

Here is everything about the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, like the performances and live streaming details.

Date and Venue

The annual parade will begin from West 77th Street and Central Park West in New York City on Thursday (November 23). It will end at the Macy's Herald Square. The parade will feature 25 balloons with 30 floats, 29 clown crews, nine marching bands, six balloonicles, and five performance groups.

"For nearly 100 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been synonymous with the beginning of the holiday season, celebration, and togetherness. Our talented team of Macy's Studios artisans and production specialists work year-round to deliver the nation's most beloved holiday event, live on Thanksgiving morning," Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a statement.

Performers

Cher will feature the headlining act this year. K-pop boy band Enhypen, Batiste, Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, David Foster, and Katharine McPhee, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park with Sesame Street Muppets, Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith, and Manuel Turizo are the other celebrity performers of this year.

The Balloons

The fan-favorite balloons, like the Grogu from The Mandalorian, Chase, SpongeBob, and Gary, will return with new balloons. They are Beagle Scout Snoopy, Blue Cat and Chugs from the Cool Cats NFT, Po from Kung Fu Panda, Leo from the upcoming animated Netflix film, Leo, Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, The Pillsbury Doughboy, and Uncle Dan from the film Migration.

How to Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023?

NBC will air the annual Thanksgiving Day celebration from 8:30 am EST to noon on Thursday (November 23). It will be available for the Spanish population Telemundo 47 New York. Television personalities Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza will host this show. People from various parts of the country can watch the event live online without a cable connection on the streaming platform Peacock.