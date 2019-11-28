Thanksgiving day means its time for the much-awaited Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, November 28, from 9 a.m. to noon (in all time zones).

Stars such as Billy Porter, Celine Dion, Ciara, and the Black Eyed Peas will appear, along with performances from the casts of Broadway shows like Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, Beetlejuice, Hadestown, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Macy's is also unveiling five new floats this year: "Blue's Clues & You!" by Nickelodeon, "The Brick-Changer" by the Lego Group, "Home Sweet Home" by Cracker Barrel, "Rexy in the City" by COACH, and "Toy House of Marvelous Milestones" by New York Life.

How can I watch the parade?

NBC will air the event live starting at 9 a.m. CBS and NBC will be broadcasting the parade via all live streaming services that offer the two channels. You can also watch the livestream on YouTube beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Check out Macy's official parade route map for all the details.

The parade route includes 2.5 miles of public viewing areas. Here are some of the best viewing spots: