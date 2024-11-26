Thanksgiving 2024: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Other Incredible Lineup of TV Shows 

Thanksgiving 2024 is only a few days away, and American cable networks have released an incredible lineup of TV shows to entertain the viewers. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 are a few of them.

Major American cable networks, including ABC, CBS, and NBC, have shared their holiday special shows to entertain the viewers. Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving are two of the NBC special programs to air on Wednesday (November 27). ABC will kick off its holiday special programs with The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

The much-loved Turkey Day classic animated feature is a must-watch program during this federal holiday. Watch Charlie and Friends while enjoying a meal with family and friends on Apple TV+. The subscribers can watch the animated show for free. People without subscriptions can watch the animated movie for free on the streaming platform through a seven-day free trial.

The Untold Story of Mary Poppins

ABC will treat the viewers with special programs, including The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 and The Wonderful World of Disney Presents Mary Poppins.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC Thanksgiving special programs are Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving, the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and National Dog Show Presented by Purina.

The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin on Thursday (November 28) from 8:30 AM EST to noon. The parade will be broadcast live online on NBC and Peacock. The New York City streets will feature over 700 clowns, 22 floats, 17 giant character balloons, 15 novelty and heritage balloons, and 11 marching bands.

The performers include Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra.