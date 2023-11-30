Texas Mother Sent Inappropriate Text Messages to Boy Urging Him to Have Sex with Teen Daughter

A Horizon City mother was arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a boy encouraging him to have a sexual relationship with her teen daughter.

As reported by El Paso Times, Socorro police arrested 50-year-old Ana Guadalupe De la Cruz on Nov. 18 following an indictment handed up on Oct. 31 on two counts of online solicitation of a minor, according to court records.



De La Cruz Told Boy How to Use Condoms, Filmed Him and His Daughter Making Out

According to records, the alleged solicitation took place in February 2022. De la Cruz allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old boy encouraging him to have sex with her daughter, Assistant District Attorney Danica Carman said at the bond hearing. The prosecutor said that the girl was 13 at the time, while the defense lawyer said she was 14.

De la Cruz also allegedly sent the boy messages about how to use condoms and telling him to invite her daughter so she can shower with him, the prosecutor said. The woman is also accused of recording a video, which she sent to the boy showing him and her daughter half-dressed and making out on a couch.

De La Cruz was Employed with Socorro Independent School District as a School Bus Driver

De la Cruz's attorney, Jesse A. Herrera, mentioned during a Monday teleconference bond hearing that his client is an employee with the Socorro Independent School District.

A Socorro ISD public information officer confirmed De la Cruz has worked in the district since 2019 as a special education part-time school bus driver and was placed on unpaid leave on Nov. 17. El Paso County Jail records show that De la Cruz was released on a $85,000 bond on Monday.