Texas Man Who Posted YouTube Video Before Killing Wife, Kills Self in Florida as Police Attempt to Arrest Him

A Texas fugitive killed himself in Florida over a year after he killed his wife and recorded a accusing her of cheating.

Trent Vahn Paschal, 48, shot himself as Marion County, Florida, Sheriff's deputies approached his van parked at the Holiday Trav-L Park in Ocala.

Paschal had been on the run for months, after police brought charges against him in connection to the death of his 30-year-old wife Savannah. As previously reported, Paschal had been charged with murdering Savannah, in La Marque in October 2020.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Paschal shot his wife and killed Savannah after emerging from the shower of the master bedroom's bathroom, where he had been hiding, lying in wait for her.

'She's Playing Me for a Fool'

Paschal then fled the scene and later posted a four-minute video clip of himself expressing his love to his daughter, Mackenzie, apologizing to her for killing Savannah. Paschal and Savannah also share a son named William from her previous marriage.

In the video, he said he had heard phone calls between his wife and another man where they talked about sex. He added that he always fearing she would be unfaithful because of their 18-year age difference.

"She's been playing me for a fool. I told her not to mess with me, not to mess with my emotions,' he said. "I put everything into this relationship I have done nothing to your mom. I've never hit her. I've never hurt her. I've never called her names. I've done everything I can. I haven't done anything wrong."

Towards the end of the video, he inexplicably stops speaking and looks to the side and the sound of shower curtains being drawn can be heard as the screen becomes dark. This is when he is believed to have hidden himself in the shower. The video, posted on YouTube, was later removed from the platform.

Paschal was on the Run Since April

After killing Savannah, Police eventually located Paschal in Houston, where, he was shot following a confrontation with a deputy. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and his condition remains unknown.

Paschal was treated for his injuries and arrested. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault on a police officer.

He was held on $550,000 bond, which he posted, and was released under the condition that he wore an ankle monitor. Paschal allegedly removed the monitor on April 13, 2020 and was on the run until he was located in Florida. When deputies arrived, they found Paschal holed up inside the car, and asked him to surrender. Instead, he killed himself, authorities said.