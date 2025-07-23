Tesla Launches Hi- Tech Diner in Hollywood with EV 'Drive-in-Theater,' Popcorn Serving Robot and More

Tesla has debuted its first-ever diner in Hollywood, California. It's a place where all things edible, tech, and entertainment are combined into one! The Tesla Diner, situated on Santa Monica Boulevard, boasts an intriguing blend of retro American charm and futuristic technology. It seats 250 on two levels and is built to cater to both Tesla drivers and the public.

The rooftop, known as the Skypad, offers diners views of Los Angeles and the two 66-foot LED screens outside. Movies can be watched from cars or chairs on the second floor.

But this new venture is more than just food and fun. It arrives at a moment when Elon Musk is in the hot seat. He reportedly lost billions in government backing after clashing with U.S. President Donald Trump and when clean energy policy shifted. The fallout has unsettled some investors and prompted questions about his business judgments in recent years.

The diner doubles as a Supercharging station with 80 V4 chargers and is the biggest urban charging site in the world. The solar canopies on the site help the reduction of approximately 26.6 million pounds of CO₂ emissions per year, according to Tesla, as part of its green efforts.

The menu is divided into six categories, ranging from breakfast to burgers to kids' meals. The prices are steep, $13.50 for a Tesla Burger, $15 for biscuits with gravy, and $13 for a hot dog. Kids' meals come in boxes that are Cybertruck-shaped. But some early visitors have slammed the menu for not being more plant-based, an unexpected charge to be leveled in health-obsessed Los Angeles.

A showstopper is the Optimus robot, a Tesla-made robot that moves throughout the restaurant to serve gourmet-fresh popcorn. The robot caused quite a stir on opening day and added a high-tech flair to the classic diner vibe.

Food can be ordered via the touchscreen of Tesla's cars or inside the restaurant. The diner includes a gift shop offering Tesla-themed items such as toys, shirts, and hats.

Though the opening has excited many fans, with some welcoming it as a novelty, locals have sounded a note of caution. Neighboring residents say the big movie screens obstruct their sight lines. Still others aren't sure whether it's a smart move or a mere shiny distraction at a difficult time in Musk's checkered career.