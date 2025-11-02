Terror on Train: Mass Stabbing Attack on UK Train Leaves 10 Wounded, with 9 Fighting for Their Lives as Cops Arrest Two

Ten people were wounded after two attackers armed with large knives went on a violent stabbing spree on passengers aboard a train in Cambridgeshire, England, on Saturday, according to reports. The terrifying incident has prompted anti-terrorism investigators to look into the case.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene of the attack. Ten people were rushed to the hospital with stab wounds — nine of them are fighting for their lives, while one is seriously injured but expected to recover. British Transport Police confirmed that no deaths have been reported. The force has labeled the event a "major incident" and is working closely with counter-terrorism officers to investigate the stabbing rampage.

Attackers Came Suddenly

At one point, police issued a "Code Plato" alert — a term used by emergency services to signal a possible "marauding terror attack." However, British Transport Police later confirmed that the alert had been withdrawn.

Around 30 officers rushed to the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service traveling from Doncaster to London King's Cross after it halted at Cambridgeshire. Investigators believe the violence broke out shortly after the train left Peterborough.

Terrified passengers described hiding in train toilets as one of the attackers brandished a large knife, while others said they were knocked over and trampled in the panic as people tried to escape the chaos.

The two men—both dressed entirely in black—were tasered, restrained, and arrested at the scene, according to reports.

Officials have not yet revealed a motive behind the brutal stabbing rampage, but British Transport Police confirmed that England's Counter Terrorism Police are now assisting with the investigation.

Videos shared on social media captured the tense moments as police vehicles sped toward the station, with armed officers rushing onto the platform around 7:42 p.m. on Saturday.

"We are currently responding to an incident on a train in Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed," the British Transport Police wrote on X Saturday.

Chaos All Around

Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said: "This is a shocking incident and first and foremost my thoughts are with those who have been injured this evening and their families. We're conducting urgent enquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.

"Our response is ongoing at the station and will be for some time. Cordons are in place and trains are not currently running through the area, and there are also some road closures.

"I thank the public for their patience and their cooperation this evening which has already greatly assisted our policing response. We will update you again as soon as we have more information."

Chaos broke out on the train as passengers desperately tried to escape the violent attack. Terrified and bleeding, riders sprinted down the aisles and locked themselves in bathrooms to hide from the attackers. In the frantic rush to get away, some people were reportedly trampled by others trying to save themselves, according to The Times of London.

One witness told the outlet that after the assault, there was "blood everywhere," describing a horrific scene of panic and fear. "They were making their way through the carriage to get away from the suspects. They were extremely bloodied," a man using the name Gavin told Sky News.

The witness said he saw one of the attackers standing on the platform holding "a fairly large knife," describing a terrifying moment that left passengers frozen in fear. "The suspect had also come off the train as well. So while we were being told to come out of the station the suspect was obviously running rampant," Gavin told Sky News.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed sorrow over the tragic attack and shared his condolences in a post on social media. He did not comment on who the attackers were or what might have motivated the horrifying incident.

"The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thought are with those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response," the British leader said on X.