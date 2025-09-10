Tempest: Jirisan Star Jun Ji Hyun Starrer Drama to Premiere on Wednesday; Everything to Know

Tempest is a new Korean spy romance drama, scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday (September 10). It marks the return of actress Jun Ji Hyun to small screens after a four-year hiatus. Her last small-screen appearance was in the 2021 tvN mystery thriller drama Jirisan. She won the hearts of millions of K-drama lovers worldwide with her appearance in this mini-series. Some of her other popular works include The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love from the Star.

In the new spy romance drama, Ji Hyun portrays Seo Mun Ju, a diplomat who was a former ambassador to the United Nations. She earned deep trust and recognition in the international community through her actions and judgment. The story begins after the renowned UN ambassador decides to uncover the truth about an attempted assassination on a presidential candidate.

Apart from Ji Hyun, the mini-series will feature a star-studded cast. The cast list includes Kang Dong Won along with John Cho, Lee Mi Sook, Park Hae Joon, Kim Hae Sook, Yoo Jae Myung, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Hee, Joo Jong Hyuk, and Won Ji An. Screenwriter Jeong Seo Kyeong wrote the script, and Kim Hee Won directed it.

Here is everything to know about the new spy mystery drama Tempest, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

When Will Tempest Premiere?

Tempest, the new Korean spy romance drama, will premiere on Disney+ with three new episodes on Wednesday (September 10).

What to Expect in Premiere?

The first episode will introduce actor Kang Dong Won as San Ho, a special agent from an unknown nationality. He is assigned to protect UN ambassador Moon Ju. They work together to unfold the truth behind an assassination attempt that threatens the Korean Peninsula.

The newly released stills capture a tense atmosphere surrounding presidential candidate Jang Joon Ik, portrayed by Park Hae Joon. A photo shows the presidential candidate arriving at a church with Moon Ju and Park Chang Hee (played by Joo Jong Hyuk), the head of security.

How to Watch Tempest?

Korean drama lovers worldwide can watch this mini-series on Disney+ and Hulu.

When Will Tempest Finale Air?

The mini-series will have a total of nine episodes. Two new episodes will be aired every Wednesday, starting from September 17. The finale of this spy romance drama is scheduled for October 1.