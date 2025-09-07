Beyond The Bar: What's Next for Lee Jin Uk, Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Hak Joo, and More

Beyond The Bar was one of the most loved K-dramas of this season, which kept its viewers glued to the screens with unexpected plot twists. The JTBC legal drama aired its finale on Sunday (September 7) and revealed the fate of Yoon Seok Hoon. It also revealed what lies ahead for Kang Hyo Min.

After watching the finale, the fans of Lee Jin Uk, Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Hak Joo, and other cast members of this mini-series could be eager to know what's next for their favorite stars. Later this year, Jin Uk will appear in a movie titled 7 a.m. Breakfast Meeting for the Heartbroken. It is based on a 2012 novel of the same name. The filming for this movie was wrapped earlier this year, and it is scheduled to hit the big screen in the upcoming months.

Chaeyeon is in talks to share screen space with Lee Jun Young in an upcoming drama titled The New Employee Chairman Kang. The mini-series is based on a web novel by San Kyung and is scheduled to premiere next year. According to her agency, the actress is currently reviewing the offer. For The Potato Lab actor Hak Joo, he has not shared any details about his upcoming project. Actress Jeon Hye Bin has not revealed any details about her new shows yet.

Beyond The Bar Stars Final Thoughts

The cast members of this legal drama shared their final thoughts and thanked their fans for the love they showed to the program. Jin Uk said he was able to make good memories while filming this project. Chaeyeon said she received lots of healing and comfort through the portrayal of Kang Hyo Min.

Lee Hak Joo said he will remember the drama for a long time, and Jeon Hye Bin said she was happy from the first day she began working on this project. The cast member added that she hopes her character brings a bit of comfort and relatability to the viewers.

