Tempest Episodes 6 and 7 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Tempest episodes 6 and 7 will air on Disney+ on Wednesday (September 24). The chapter will feature trouble for Moon Ju and San Ho. After watching the heart-fluttering cliffhanger of episode 5, the followers of this spy romance drama were looking forward to watching more romantic scenes between the onscreen couple this week.

Unfortunately, the upcoming episodes will show them in trouble. The preview hints at war, which will lead to chaos. Moon Ju will be attacked from all corners as her husband's mistress will step forward with a shocking declaration, the President will ask her to flee at once, and suited agents brand San Ho as a spy.

In the spy romance drama, Ji Hyun portrays Seo Mun Ju, a diplomat who was a former ambassador to the United Nations. She earned deep trust and recognition in the international community through her actions and judgment. The story begins after the renowned UN ambassador decides to uncover the truth about an attempted assassination on a presidential candidate.

Apart from Ji Hyun, the mini-series features a star-studded cast lineup. The cast list includes Kang Dong Won along with John Cho, Lee Mi Sook, Park Hae Joon, Kim Hae Sook, Yoo Jae Myung, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Hee, Joo Jong Hyuk, and Won Ji An. Screenwriter Jeong Seo Kyeong wrote the script, and Kim Hee Won directed it.

Here is everything to know about Tempest episodes 6 and 7, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

When will Tempest Episodes 6 and 7 Premiere?

Tempest, the Korean spy romance drama, will return with two new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday (September 24).

What to Expect in Episodes 6 and 7?

Moon Ju and San Ho will continue to work together, but Moon Ju will begin to doubt San Ho's intentions. Although she feels comfortable around him, the Presidential candidate starts to experience the guilt of being with a spy. Watch Tempest episodes 6 and 7 to find out how Moon Ju and San Ho will overcome the crisis.

How to Watch Tempest?

Korean drama lovers worldwide can watch this mini-series on Disney+ and Hulu.

When Will Tempest Finale Air?

The mini-series, with a total of nine episodes, airs two new episodes every Wednesday, starting from September 17. The finale of this spy romance drama is scheduled for October 1.