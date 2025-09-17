Tempest Episodes 4 and 5 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Tempest episodes 4 and 5 will air on Disney+ on Wednesday (September 17). They will focus on the relationship between Moon Ju and San Ho. According to the production team, they are likely to experience subtle emotional shifts as they eventually grow closer. The newly released poster shows Moon Ju and San Ho staring at each other while standing in the rain.

In the spy romance drama, Ji Hyun portrays Seo Mun Ju, a diplomat who was a former ambassador to the United Nations. She earned deep trust and recognition in the international community through her actions and judgement. The story begins after the renowned UN ambassador decides to uncover the truth about an attempted assassination on a presidential candidate.

Apart from Ji Hyun, the mini-series features a star-studded cast. The cast list includes Kang Dong Won along with John Cho, Lee Mi Sook, Park Hae Joon, Kim Hae Sook, Yoo Jae Myung, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Hee, Joo Jong Hyuk, and Won Ji An. Screenwriter Jeong Seo Kyeong wrote the script, and Kim Hee Won directed it.

Here is everything to know about Tempest episodes 4 and 5, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

When Will Tempest Episodes 4 and 5 Premiere?

Tempest, the Korean spy romance drama, will return with two new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday (September 17).

What to Expect in Episodes 4 and 5?

Moon Ju and San Ho will work together and chase the truth this week. Despite their differences, the duo may grow closer to one another. The mutual caution and suspicion that they feel towards each other do not stop them from navigating the world-shaking crisis.

How to Watch Tempest?

Korean drama lovers worldwide can watch this mini-series on Disney+ and Hulu.

When Will Tempest Finale Air?

The mini-series has a total of nine episodes and two new episodes will be aired every Wednesday, starting from September 17. The finale of this spy romance drama is scheduled for October 1.