Tempest Ending, Episodes 8 and 9 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Tempest episodes 8 and 9 will air on Disney+ on Wednesday (October 1). The finale will focus on the final move by Mun Ju and San Ho to expose the culprits. After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 7, the followers of this spy romance drama are looking forward to finding out what lies ahead for the duo.

The preview for this week hints at trouble for Mun Ju and San Ho as the short clip shows them being attacked from every corner. But they will do everything to find out the person behind Jun Ik's death. The mini-series will keep the viewers on the edge in the last episode.

In the spy romance drama, Ji Hyun portrays Seo Mun Ju, a diplomat, who was a former ambassador to the United Nations. She earned deep trust and recognition in the international community through her actions and judgment. The story begins after the renowned UN ambassador decides to uncover the truth about an attempted assassination on a presidential candidate.

Apart from Ji Hyun, the mini-series features a star-studded cast lineup. The cast list includes Kang Dong Won along with John Cho, Lee Mi Sook, Park Hae Joon, Kim Hae Sook, Yoo Jae Myung, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Hee, Joo Jong Hyuk, and Won Ji An. Screenwriter Jeong Seo Kyeong wrote the script, and Kim Hee Won directed it.

Here is everything to know about Tempest episodes 8 and 9, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

When will Tempest Episodes 8 and 9 Premiere?

Tempest, the Korean spy romance drama, will return with two new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday (October 1).

What to Expect in Episodes 8 and 9?

Moon Ju and San Ho will continue to work together. Watch Tempest episodes 8 and 9 to find out how Moon Ju and San Ho will overcome the crisis.

How to Watch Tempest?

Korean drama lovers worldwide can watch this mini-series on Disney+ and Hulu.

When Will Tempest Finale Air?

The mini-series consists of a total of nine episodes, with two new episodes airing every Wednesday, starting from September 17. The finale of this spy romance drama is scheduled for October 1.