Tell Me That You Love Me Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Tell Me That You Love Me episode 5 will air on ENA on Monday (December 11) at 9:00 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the relationship between Cha Jin Woo and Jung Mo Eun. The onscreen couple will get closer to one another in the upcoming episode. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on Genie TV.

International K-drama fans, like people from countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitle on various online streaming platforms.

The mini-series is based on an award-winning Japanese drama. It will revolve around the love story between an unknown actress, Jung Mo Eun, and a deaf painter, Cha Jin Woo. Our Beloved Summer director, Kim Yoon Jin, helmed the drama. Love in the Moonlight writer Kim Min Jung penned the script for it.

Here is everything about Tell Me That You Love Me episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Tell Me That You Love Me Episode 5:

US - 7:00 am

Canada - 7:00 am

Australia - 10:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 9:00 pm

Mexico - 6:00 am

Brazil - 9:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

China - 8:00 pm

Europe - 1:00 pm

France - 1:00 pm

Spain - 1:00 pm

UK - 12:00 pm

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Casts and Spoilers

Jung Woo Sung appears as Cha Jin Woo, and Shin Hyun Been plays Jung Mo Eun in the mini-series. The supporting cast includes Kim Ji Hyun as Song Seo Kyung, Park Ki Deok as Kwon Do Hoon, Heo Jun Seok as Hong Ki Hyun, Lee Jae Kyoon as Yoon Jo Han, Park Jin Joo as Oh Ji Yu, Shin Jae Hwi as Jung Mo Dam, Kang Shi Il as Jung Ji Pyeong, and Kim Mi Kyung as Na Ae Sook.

The preview for this week shows Cha Jin Woo getting closer to Jung Mo Eun. The onscreen couple spends time with Hong Ji Kyun and So Hee. Although the male lead and his friends communicate in sign language, the female protagonist does not feel uncomfortable or awkward.

"In Episode 5, Cha Jin Woo will slowly begin his bold pursuit [of Jung Mo Eun]. Please look forward to the romantic change in Cha Jin Woo, who has unlocked his heart," the producers shared.