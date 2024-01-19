Tekashi 6ix9ine: Rapper Arrested Again in Dominican Republic on Domestic Violence Charges Involving Girlfriend Yailin la Mas Viral

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested by Dominican Republic authorities and he is set to make a court appearance on Thursday, facing charges related to domestic violence. The 27-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, is currently held at a jail in the capital city of Santo Domingo, where he was arrested on Wednesday, according to the officials.

No further details are available currently, and it remains unclear whether Hernández has legal representation at this time. The domestic violence reportedly involves his girlfriend, reggae singer Yailin la Mas Viral. A judge is expected to decide on Thursday whether the rapper will be held in custody or released on bail.

Arrested Again

This arrest marks the latest legal entanglement for Hernández. In October, he was detained at a beachfront hotel in the Dominican Republic following allegations of assaulting a local music producer.

Hernández and his partner, a Dominican rapper Yailín la Más Viral, were in the process of recording at the producer's studio when the alleged incident occurred.

Hernández had previously been accused in the United States of using a violent gang as a "personal hit squad."

However, he managed to avoid prison time by cooperating with authorities and providing testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a gang operating on the U.S. East Coast.

In March 2023, Hernández was physically attacked by multiple people at a gym in Florida which was caught on camera. The attack is believed to have been planned and he was closely followed before the assault.

The attack left him bloodied and bruised. Tekashi 6ix9ine's controversies seem to be never-ending and the latest incident of domestic is just another instance of him getting violent.

Courting Controversies Repeatedly Every Year

Tekashi 6ix9ine scored a multiplatinum hit with the song 'Fefe,' featuring Nicki Minaj, in 2018, reaching No. 3 on the pop charts. In 2015, Hernandez pleaded guilty to a charge of using a child in a sexual performance and was sentenced to a four-year probation period.

In 2018, he faced another legal setback when arrested on racketeering, as well as other weapons and drug charges. This arrest left him potentially facing a minimum of 47 years in prison.

Prosecutors offered him a deal, a move that drew criticism from the entire rap community.

The rapper entered a guilty plea on nine charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, resulting in a two-year prison sentence.

However, due to the pandemic, he was released from jail in April 2020 and placed on house arrest due to his asthma. He completed his sentence in August 2020.

In October 2023, Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested again in the Dominican Republic on suspicion of assaulting two music producers.