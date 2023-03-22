Tekashi 6ix9ine: Chilling Video Captures Moment Florida Rapper Is 'Beaten to a Pulp' by Group of Men Inside Gym as He Is Rushed to Hospital [GRAPHIC]

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was rushed to hospital in an ambulance on Tuesday evening in Florida after being attacked by a group while he was in a gym. The 26-year-old was jumped by several men while he was in the sauna of a LA Fitness club. The Stoopid artist was beaten "to a pulp," in the ambush, according to his lawyer Lance Lazzaro, who spoke to TMZ.

At the time of the assault, Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was alone and without security. The facility's manager heard the ruckus and contacted the police and ambulance services at the scene of the incident.

In Critical Condition

In a picture that TMZ was able to obtain, the Fefe artist was seen with a swollen face and a gash close to his cheek.

His jaw, ribs, and back were also hurt during the attack, insiders informed the newspaper.

According to his attorney, the next step is for him to get in touch with federal officials and request that they increase security following the brutal attack.

A video clip posted on social media shows two men punching and kicking the performer as he lay on the floor of the gym washroom.

Another video clip showed the rapper walking out of the restroom and into the gym's main area while blood was streaming down his face.

In an Instagram post last month, the rapper displayed a metal container carrying heaps of cash. It is currently unclear if the incident was linked to his past legal issues.

Troubled Past

The rapper was given an early release from federal prison in 2020 after serving a 2019 term for racketeering. Tekashi 6ix9ine has been accused of a number of offenses, including racketeering, attempted murder, possessing a handgun, and aggravated assault.

Hernandez had been charged with a series of offenses while a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, and he had faced a minimum sentence of 47 years and a maximum term of life in prison.

The musician entered into a plea bargain in the case after being charged with a number of offenses while a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. As part of his plea bargain, Tekashi 6ix9ine testified against numerous gang members.

The musician gained millions of Instagram followers when he first appeared on the scene before making a name for himself in the field of music. He has continued to get into uncomfortable situations in recent years.

On Friday, he was kicked out of Miami's LoanDepot Park after getting into an altercation while "heavily intoxicated," a source informed Page Six.

"He was heavily intoxicated and interrupting other guests' experience,' the source said. 'He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control. There were a lot of families there last night and he was bothering people."

He had been there for Puerto Rico vs. Mexico World Baseball Classic game.

His longtime lover Rachel Wattley was arrested in Miami in August 2022 after repeatedly punching him at the club Kiki by the River.