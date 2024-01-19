Teen's Chilling Murder-for-Hire Plot: 17-Year-Old Receives 60 Years in Prison

In a shocking turn of events, a 17-year-old girl, Dahlia Bolin, along with three accomplices, has been sentenced to prison for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of her mother and severe injury to her father. The incident took place in October 2021 at the Bolin family home in Mackinaw, Illinois.

Dahlia Bolin, who was only 15 at the time, initially planned to target her father due to unspecified personal issues. However, prosecutors revealed that she later extended the plot to include her mother, 51-year-old Rebecca Bolin. The execution of the plan unfolded with the help of Nathaniel Maloney, 20, and Andre Street, 19, identified as the shooters, and Sage Raeuber, 21, who served as the getaway driver. Dahlia Bolin provided the guns and intended to pay the trio $100,000 from her parents' life insurance.

On the fateful night, Dahlia Bolin disabled the Wi-Fi in the family home to avoid detection by security cameras. Maloney and Street gained access through the basement while the Bolin parents, 52-year-old Douglas Bolin and 51-year-old Rebecca Bolin, were seated on the couch.

Prosecutors noted that Dahlia Bolin appeared "happy and almost jolly" when the shooters arrived. Following the execution of the crime, she allegedly thanked Maloney and Street as they left.

All four individuals, including Dahlia Bolin, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy. In a recent court ruling, Dahlia Bolin has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Until she turns 18, she will be held in the juvenile detention system.

The other three accomplices also received substantial prison sentences: Raeuber was sentenced to 30 years, Street to 55 years, and Maloney to 66 years. The sentencing marks the conclusion of a tragic chapter in this murder-for-hire case, leaving a community in shock at the senseless loss of life and the disturbing circumstances surrounding the crime.