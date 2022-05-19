How Did Regan Noelle Gibbs Die? Former Kansas University Soccer Player Murdered by Husband Because 'God Told Him to Do It'

Regan Noelle Gibbs, a former Kansas University soccer player, was found dead in her Lawrence home on Monday. She was only 25 years old. Gibbs was found seriously injured at her residence on Monday afternoon, according to WIBW-TV. She was declared dead on the spot.

Police have arrested her husband and have charged him with first-degree murder in her death. An investigation has been launched and the exact nature of her injuries is still unclear. Gibbs' death came as a shock to the whole University of Kansas soccer team. However, police are tightlipped about the murder as an investigation is still on.

Killed Brutally

According to police, Gibbs was found critically injured at her Lawrence home on Monday afternoon. By the time police reached, she was already dead. Police said her husband, 26-year-old Chad Joseph Marek, called 911, and he was arrested at the scene.

Marek placed the 911 call himself, telling the dispatcher that God prompted him to do it, according to Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart.

Marek has been charged with first-degree murder. Gibbs' death was likely the consequence of domestic abuse, but police would not reveal how she exactly died.

Her death came as a shock to the whole University of Kansas soccer team. Coach Mark Francis expressed his sadness over the loss in a message on the school's soccer team's website.

"Our soccer program is heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of Regan," Francis wrote. "She was a tremendous teammate and young woman, and touched so many during her time at Kansas. Regan will always be remembered for the impact she had both on and off the field. We share our condolences to her family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

Promising Player

According to the Kansas City Star, Marek appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday for a bond hearing. He is still being held on a $1 million bond. It is not known what went wrong between the couple and an investigation is still on.

During his court appearance, Marek, reportedly, told the judge, "Jesus Christ is my attorney." Marek was frequently spotted "evangelizing with a bullhorn" in downtown Lawrence, according to the World Journal.

His Facebook profile contains messages that link Satan to Halloween, the Easter Bunny, and the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the World Journal, Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden claimed in court on Tuesday that Marek had at least 10 prior convictions, including battery, interference with medical emergency services, and interference with police enforcement.

From 2015 until 2018, Gibbs was a goalkeeper for the Kansas soccer team. According to the university's athletics department website, she was a native of Naches, Washington, and a member of two NCAA tournament teams during her time at Kansas.

A GoFundMe page to cover Gibbs' funeral costs has been set up by Gibbs' friends. "Regan was only 25, a beautiful, kindhearted girl who loved Jesus and people," the GoFundMe organizers wrote. "She had a big heart for the homeless and hoped to go back to school to become a Physicians Assistant to do mission work."

"Regan had a precious soul and she was loved by everyone who knew her," the GoFundMe continues. "She is leaving behind her mom and four younger sisters who are heartbroken by this tragic loss."