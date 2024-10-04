Teen Girl Ambushed and Beaten Unconscious by 30 Bullies in Shocking Kelowna Beach Attack Caught on Camera

A 13-year-old girl in Kelowna, British Columbia, was brutally beaten unconscious by a group of approximately 30 teenagers after being lured to a beach under false pretenses. The shocking incident occurred on the evening of September 27 at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park, leaving the community outraged and raising concerns about youth violence.

The girl had been invited to the beach by a friend around 8:30 p.m., unaware of the ambush awaiting her. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), upon her arrival, she was quickly surrounded by a large group of teenagers who began recording the scene. The verbal confrontation soon escalated as the attackers pushed her to the ground. The group then began viciously punching and kicking the girl in the head and other parts of her body.

RCMP Sgt. Laura Pollock explained that the group did not stop until the girl was beaten unconscious. After she fell to the ground, several individuals threw dirt and sand onto her, adding further humiliation. The entire attack was recorded on camera, which only added to the cruelty of the situation.

The girl's father, Donovan, expressed his shock and anger over the incident. He explained that his daughter had called him moments before the attack, but her phone was stolen by her attackers, preventing her from seeking help. "I watched two minutes of my daughter nearly being beaten to death by 20 to 30 kids who thought it was more entertaining to record and laugh at her," Donovan said in an interview with CTV News.

Donovan shared that his daughter had just started her first year of high school and had no known connection to most of her attackers. "I don't know why they did this to her," he said. "I can't imagine what she could have done to deserve this level of violence."

The victim's injuries included a concussion and severely bruised ribs. "Physically, she has a lot of healing to do," Donovan said. "Mentally, she's already started therapy, but I don't know how long it will take for her to feel safe outside again."

The RCMP has launched an investigation into the attack, using video evidence to identify the primary aggressors involved. Pollock noted that the footage was clear and detailed, aiding in the identification process. Three minors were arrested in connection with the attack and were later released under strict conditions. Due to their ages, limited information has been released about the suspects.

Pollock also expressed concern over the broader implications of the attack, particularly the circulation of the video. "The video is not only degrading but also an attempt to humiliate," she said. "This can have lasting impacts on victims, especially when footage like this continues to circulate."

Two anonymous teenagers attempted to help the victim during the attack. One tried to intervene and stop the assault, while the other contacted the police, Pollock confirmed.

Donovan has called for swift action to address the growing problem of youth violence in the community. "How many times do we need to see these kinds of incidents happen before something gets done?" he asked. "It's ridiculous that kids think this kind of behavior is acceptable."

He also expressed frustration over the role of social media in encouraging violent behavior among young people. "I believe this is all tied to what they're seeing online," Donovan said. "This generation is being influenced by the wrong things."

As the investigation continues, the community remains on edge, with many hoping that justice will be served and that steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. The RCMP has assured the public that they are treating the case with utmost seriousness.

For now, the victim and her family are focused on her recovery, both physically and emotionally. "We just want her to heal," Donovan said. "But it's going to take time—especially for her to trust people again."