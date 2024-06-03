14-Year-Old Fatally Shot by 12-Year-Old Cousin in Brooklyn Housing Project in US

A tragic incident unfolded Sunday morning at a Brooklyn public housing project in the USA, where a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot by his younger cousin. Police and sources confirmed the shooting took place at the Howard Houses in Brownsville shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the boy with a gunshot wound to his chest. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was immediately taken to Brookdale Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the NYPD.

A 12-year-old cousin of the victim is currently in custody. Law-enforcement sources reported that a shotgun was recovered at the scene. Authorities are investigating whether the shooting was accidental. The investigation also focuses on how the children obtained the firearm, including ownership and legality.

The victim's father, a firefighter, was reportedly away on vacation when the incident occurred.

This tragedy adds to a troubling pattern of rising violence involving teenagers in New York City. Recent months have seen a surge in violent incidents targeting youths. Last month alone, two teens were killed and six others wounded in a particularly violent week.

An NYPD supervisor shared with The Post that 11% of gun arrests last year involved minors. This figure represents a 120% increase from 2018. Furthermore, about a quarter of the youths arrested with guns in 2021 either became a victim or perpetrator of a shooting within two years.

The community and authorities are grappling with this latest incident as they seek answers and solutions to the broader issue of youth violence. The investigation into Sunday's shooting continues as police work to determine the full circumstances and prevent future tragedies.