Teen Boy Arrested in Connection with Paddleboarder's Death in Small New England Town

A teen boy, 17, was arrested in connection with the death of a paddleboarder in a small New England town, police said. Sunshine "Sunny" Stewart went missing after setting out on a solo paddleboarding trip on Crawford Pond in Union earlier this month. Her body was discovered at the pond on Thursday, July 3.

Stewart's death shocked the community due to its unusual circumstances. The medical examiner confirmed she died from beating and strangulation. She was last seen alive on her paddleboard outing the day before her body was found, according to authorities.

The Maine State Police, citing the state's medical examiner, revealed that Stewart died from blunt force trauma and strangulation. On Wednesday, July 16, police took an unidentified 17-year-old boy into custody in connection with Stewart's death. The suspect was transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. Authorities have not released further details due to the ongoing investigation.

The suspect lives in Maine and goes on vacation with family in the Crawford Pond every year, an official familiar with the case informed ABC News.

Stewart's friend, Rachael Blumenberg, said she is "floored with elation and grief". Meanwhile, Meredith Smith, Stewart's friend, described her as a "vibrant and outgoing" person.

"She is silly at times, strong-willed, independent, adventurous; she was just an overall great person. Nobody wants to hurt Sonny," Smith added.

The place where Stewart was found is a popular recreation spot near the Mic Mac Family Campground at Crawford Pond. She was renting a campsite for the summer and was only camping for two or three nights before she was murdered, ABC News shared, quoting the Mic Mac owner.

Crawford Pond in Union is about 80 miles north of Portland and is about 600 acres. It is a popular summer destination, located 2,400-resident town of Union. People often use this pool area for several activities, such as fishing and boating. People often go on trips to the nearby campground and to the pond for vacation during summer.

The murder has sparked fears among residents about a serial killer lurking in the area because 13 other bodies were discovered in remote areas throughout New England since March 2025. Maine State Police previously asked residents to be vigilant, aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.