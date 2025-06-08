Adriana Suazo: Fears of Serial Killer Grow as 13th Body of Woman Is Found Under Mysterious Circumstances in Small Town in New England

The recent discovery of Adriana Suazo's body in a wooded area in Milton, Massachusetts has raised concerns across New England, as the region sees a rise in mysterious deaths in recent months.

Suazo, 21, of Boston, was found around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 1, by a passerby in Milton—about 8 miles south of Boston—according to a statement from the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Authorities reported that no clear signs of physical injury were found, and the exact cause of death is now being determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Her death adds to a growing list of unsettling and unexplained cases in the area.

Fears of Serial Killer Grow

Since March 2025, authorities have found at least 13 bodies across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maine—several located in isolated or forested areas. The nature of the cases differs, ranging from dismembered remains to unattended deaths, but all are part of a disturbing pattern within this closely connected region.

Although local law enforcement agencies and district attorneys are handling each case separately, the increasing number and close timing of these incidents have sparked growing public concern and speculation about the potential presence of a serial killer.

Law enforcement officials have debunked the theory of a lone suspect, pointing to a lack of forensic evidence connecting the various cases.

On March 6, the body of 35-year-old Paige Fannon was found in the Norwalk River in Connecticut. That same day, a human skull was located in a wooded area off Route 3 in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Just weeks later, on March 19, the dismembered body of 58-year-old Suzanne Wormser was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Groton, Connecticut. Her roommate was arrested in connection with the case but died shortly afterward in custody.

Mystery Deepens

On March 25, Denise Leary, 59, was found dead in New Haven, and just a day later, the remains of Michele Romano, 56, were found in a wooded area in Foster, Rhode Island. The unsettling pattern continued into April. On April 9, unidentified human remains were recovered in Killingly, Connecticut.

Later in the month, on April 20, a body was retrieved from the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Another body was then found on April 27 in the Connecticut River near Rocky Hill.

The same day, another body was found in Taunton, Massachusetts. Just days earlier, on April 22, 45-year-old Meggan Meredith was found dead near a bike path in Springfield, Massachusetts.

On May 30, the body of 34-year-old Jasmine Wilkes was located in Edgewood Park in New Haven.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Adriana Suazo's sister, Melanie Pizarro, expressed her desire for answers, saying she "just wants to know the truth." "I just want to know the truth about what happened to her. I'm not accusing anyone, but her circumstances are suspicious. She was with someone either when she died or before. My family just wants closure on the events leading up to her death," she said.