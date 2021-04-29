Ted Cruz Struggles to Stay Awake During Biden's Speech to Congress, Gets Trolled on Twitter [VIDEO]

Texas Republican lawmaker Ted Cruz is being dragged on Twitter after video footage showed him napping open during President Joe Biden's joint address to Congress on Wednesday evening.

Biden's address lasted just over an hour, which isn't unusual for events like these but it seems like it may have gone a little past Senator Cruz's bedtime, though, since he was caught on camera struggling to keep his eyes open.

The president was talking about addressing the root cause of why migrants from Central America are fleeing their countries to come to the United States when Cruz was caught slipping in and out of his nap. Watch the video below:

The video led the hashtag #TedSnooze to start trending on Twitter, sparking some memes with users mocking the Texas lawmaker over his controversial trip to Mexico. In February, Cruz sparked widespread criticism after he was spotted boarding a flight to Cancun with his family while many of his constituents were stuck at home, struggling to cope with power outages and frigid conditions amid a devastating winter storm.

Following the backlash, Cruz flew back to Texas the following day and admitted that the trip was a "mistake" but he was just wanting to be a "good dad" because his daughters were "cold" and insisted on the trip.

While CNN reporter Ana Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted a picture of Cruz with his eyes closed along with the caption, "dreaming of the sun and beaches of Cancun," The Daily Show's official Twitter handle wrote, "Looks like Ted's eyes are hooked up to his state's power grid."

Meanwhile, others made a reference to the time Tim Cruz's Twitter account liked a graphic pornographic video on the platform in 2017.

This is not the first time Cruz has been trolled on Twitter for not paying attention during an event of the Congress. In February, the senator was slammed on the platform after he was caught browsing through his phone during a Senate hearing on the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, as previously reported.