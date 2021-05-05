Ted Cruz Shares Dinner Photo with Trump' at Mar-a-Lago, Gets Reminded By Twitter He Called His Wife Ugly

After getting ridiculed on Twitter for falling asleep during Biden's joint address to the Congress last week, Ted Cruz is being dragged on the platform again, this time over a photo he posted with Donald Trump.

The Texas senator took to Twitter to share a photo of himself enjoying dinner with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Tuesday night.

"Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago," Cruz captioned the photo. "He's in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022."

'You Have no Integrity,' Say Netizens

The candlelit dinner came as a surprise to many who were aware of the relationship between the pair over the years and the things they've said about not only about one another but also each other's family members. Some Twitter users didn't waste any time in reminding Cruz about the time Trump attacked his wife, Heidi's appearance.

"He called your wife ugly and you're busy drinking espresso with him," wrote one user, while another commented, "Trump called your father an assassin of a beloved president and called your wife an ugly psycho. You have no integrity."

"Why would Texas voters trust him to keep faith with them when he dishonors his wife & his father with a smirk on his face?" opined yet another.

Cruz Vs Trump

They're referring to the 2016 Republican presidential primary, during which Trump retweeted a post that showed side-by-side images comparing the appearances of Heidi and his wife, Melania, along with the caption, "Images are worth a thousand words." Cruz responded by calling Trump a "coward" and saying "real men don't attack women."

Apart from this, Cruz and Trump went back and forth on several occasions with Trump implying that Cruz's father was somehow involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and referring to him as "Lyin Ted" and calling the former president a "pathological liar."

