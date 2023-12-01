Taylor Swift Takes Crown as Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2023

In a musical twist, Spotify Wrapped has unveiled the most-streamed artists of 2023, and leading the pack is none other than Taylor Swift. The American singer, who marked her triumphant return to the stage with the blockbuster The Eras Tour, has accumulated an impressive 26.1 billion streams since January 1, according to Spotify reports. Swift's re-recorded albums have dethroned Bad Bunny, who held the top position for the past three years.

Billboard confirms the dominance of Taylor Swift's 2022 album, "Midnights," as the second most-streamed album globally. Expressing gratitude to her fans, Swift took to social media, sharing a note and calling the recognition from Spotify the "best birthday/holiday gift."

"Um, okay, this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify's Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could've given me. We've seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious," she wrote.

In a surprise move for her fans, Taylor Swift released the song "You're Losing Me (From The Vault)" on all platforms, stating, "So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put 'You're Losing Me (From The Vault)' on streaming. So here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now," Swift wrote.

The top 10 most-streamed artists globally are as follows:

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA Karol G Lana Del Rey

In India, Arijit Singh claims the top spot, with Singer King's track "Maan Meri Jaan" becoming the most-streamed song of the year, amassing over 275 million streams.

Swift's triumphant return to the stage on the Eras Tour has undeniably left an indelible mark on the music scene, solidifying her reign with 26.1 billion global streams since January 1, as stated by Spotify. In a Tuesday press briefing, Spotify's global head of editorial, Sulinna Ong, aptly summarized the phenomenon, "It's Taylor's world, and we live in it."