MAMA Awards 2023 winners will be announced at the Tokyo Dome. It will kickstart on Tuesday (November 28) at 6:00 pm KST and wrap up on Wednesday (November 29). The concept for this year's ceremony is ONE I BORN. It means I with infinite potential meet MAMA with positive energy, and they are born again as ONE. It will be broadcast live worldwide through major digital channels, including YouTube.
The Leaders of Street Women Fighters 2 bagged the Culture and Style Award. This award honors the artists who have made positive impact in the lives of several people by making their lives joyful with music and dance.
The winners in Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards will be chosen based on 40 percent physical album sales, 40 percent song downloads or streaming, which can be elaborated to 25 percent domestic data, 15 percent global data, and 20 percent evaluation by the judging panel.
Song of the Year and Genre Category Awards winners will be selected based on 20 percent judging panel evaluation and 80 percent song downloads or streaming (50 percent domestic data and 30 percent global data). Album of the Year winners will be determined based on 80 percent physical album sales and 20 percent judging panel evaluation.
Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fans' Choice winners of the annual award ceremony will be chosen based on 30 percent Spotify votes and 70 percent Mnet Plus votes. The Best Music Video winners will be selected based on 80 percent music video performance and 20 percent judging panel evaluation.
MAMA Awards 2023 Winners:
Best New Male Artist
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- EVNNE
- RIIZE
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
Best New Female Artist
- ADYA
- EL7Z UP
- KISS OF LIFE
- LIMELIGHT
- tripleS
Best Male Group
- EXO
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TREASURE
- TXT
Best Female Group
- aespa
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- TWICE
Best Male Artist
- Jimin
- Jungkook
- Lim Young Woong
- Parc Jae Jung
- Taeyang
- V
Best Female Artist
- Choi Ye Na
- Hwasa
- Jeon Somi
- Jihyo
- Jisoo
- Lee Chae Yeon
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
- Jimin for Like Crazy
- Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)
- Kai for Rover
- Taeyang for VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
- Taeyong for SHALALA
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
- Hwasa for I Love My Body
- Jeon Somi for Fast Forward
- Jihyo for Killin' Me Good
- Jisoo for FLOWER
- Lee Chae Yeon for KNOCK
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- NCT 127 for Ay-Yo
- NCT DREAM for Candy
- SEVENTEEN for Super
- Stray Kids for S-Class
- TXT for Sugar Rush Ride
- ZEROBASEONE for In Bloom
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- aespa for Spicy
- (G)I-DLE for Queencard
- IVE for I AM
- LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
- NewJeans for Ditto
- STAYC for Teddy Bear
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- DAWN for Dear My Light
- Lee Mujin for Ordinary Confession
- Lim Young Woong for London Boy
- Parc Jae Jung for Let's Say Goodbye
- V for Love Me Again
Best Vocal Performance Group
- AKMU for Love Lee
- BTOB for Wind And Wish
- BTS for Take Two
- M.C the MAX for Eternity
- MeloMance for A Shining Day
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
- Agust D (Suga) for People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)
- ASH ISLAND for Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)
- J-Hope for on the street (with J.Cole)
- Jay Park for Candy (Feat. Zion.T)
- Zior Park for CHRISTIAN
Best Collaboration
- Anne-Marie, Minnie for Expectations
- BIG Naughty for Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)
- BSS (SEVENTEEN) for Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)
- Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)
- Taeyang for VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
Best OST
- BIG Naughty for With me (The Interest of Love OST)
- BTS for The Planet (BASTIONS OST)
- Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)
- Paul Kim for You Remember (The Glory OST)
- TXT for Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)
Best Music Video
- (G)I-DLE for Queencard
- IVE for I AM
- Jisoo for FLOWER
- Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)
- SEVENTEEN for Super
- Stray Kids for S-Class
Song of the Year
- aespa for Spicy
- Agust D (Suga) for People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)
- AKMU for Love Lee
- Anne-Marie, Minnie for Expectations
- ASH ISLAND for Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)
- BIG Naughty for Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)
- BIG Naughty for With me (The Interest of Love OST)
- BSS (SEVENTEEN) for Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)
- BTOB for Wind And Wish
- BTS for Take Two
- BTS for The Planet (BASTIONS OST)
- DAWN for Dear My Light
- (G)I-DLE for Queencard
- Hwasa for I Love My Body
- IVE for I AM
- J-Hope for on the street (with J.Cole)
- Jay Park for Candy (Feat. Zion.T)
- Jeon Somi for Fast Forward
- Jihyo for Killin' Me Good
- Jimin for Like Crazy
- Jisoo for FLOWER
- Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)
- Kai for Rover
- LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
- Lee Chae Yeon for KNOCK
- Lee Mujin for Ordinary Confession
- Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)
- Lim Young Woong for London Boy
- M.C the MAX for Eternity
- MeloMance for A Shining Day
- NCT 127 for Ay-Yo
- NCT DREAM for Candy
- NewJeans for Ditto
- Parc Jae Jung for Let's Say Goodbye
- Paul Kim for You Remember (The Glory OST)
- SEVENTEEN for Super
- STAYC for Teddy Bear
- Stray Kids for S-Class
- Taeyang for VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
- Taeyong for SHALALA
- TXT for Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)
- TXT for Sugar Rush Ride
- V for Love Me Again
- ZEROBASEONE for In Bloom
- Zior Park for CHRISTIAN
Artist of the Year
- ADYA
- aespa
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Choi Ye Na
- EL7Z UP
- EVNNE
- EXO
- (G)I-DLE
- Hwasa
- IVE
- Jeon Somi
- Jihyo
- Jimin
- Jisoo
- Jungkook
- KISS OF LIFE
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Chae Yeon
- Lim Young Woong
- LIMELIGHT
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- Parc Jae Jung
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Taeyang
- TREASURE
- tripleS
- TWICE
- TXT
- V
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
Worldwide Fans' Choice
- aespa
- AKMU
- ATEEZ
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- BTOB
- BTS
- CIX
- CRAVITY
- ENHYPEN
- EVNNE
- EXO
- fromis_9
- (G)I-DLE
- H1-KEY
- Highlight
- ITZY
- IVE
- Jisoo
- Jeon Somi
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Chae Yeon
- Lee Mujin
- Lim Young Woong
- MONSTA X
- n.SSign
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- ONEUS
- P1Harmony
- Parc Jae Jung
- Red Velvet
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- Taeyang
- TEMPEST
- THE BOYZ
- TXT
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- Xdinary Heroes
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
- Zior Park
