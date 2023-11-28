MAMA Awards 2023 winners will be announced at the Tokyo Dome. It will kickstart on Tuesday (November 28) at 6:00 pm KST and wrap up on Wednesday (November 29). The concept for this year's ceremony is ONE I BORN. It means I with infinite potential meet MAMA with positive energy, and they are born again as ONE. It will be broadcast live worldwide through major digital channels, including YouTube.

The Leaders of Street Women Fighters 2 bagged the Culture and Style Award. This award honors the artists who have made positive impact in the lives of several people by making their lives joyful with music and dance.

The winners in Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards will be chosen based on 40 percent physical album sales, 40 percent song downloads or streaming, which can be elaborated to 25 percent domestic data, 15 percent global data, and 20 percent evaluation by the judging panel.

Song of the Year and Genre Category Awards winners will be selected based on 20 percent judging panel evaluation and 80 percent song downloads or streaming (50 percent domestic data and 30 percent global data). Album of the Year winners will be determined based on 80 percent physical album sales and 20 percent judging panel evaluation.

Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fans' Choice winners of the annual award ceremony will be chosen based on 30 percent Spotify votes and 70 percent Mnet Plus votes. The Best Music Video winners will be selected based on 80 percent music video performance and 20 percent judging panel evaluation.

MAMA Awards 2023 Winners:

Best New Male Artist

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Best New Female Artist

ADYA

EL7Z UP

KISS OF LIFE

LIMELIGHT

tripleS

Best Male Group

EXO

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TREASURE

TXT

Best Female Group

aespa

(G)I-DLE

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

TWICE

Best Male Artist

Jimin

Jungkook

Lim Young Woong

Parc Jae Jung

Taeyang

V

Best Female Artist

Choi Ye Na

Hwasa

Jeon Somi

Jihyo

Jisoo

Lee Chae Yeon

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

Jimin for Like Crazy

Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)

Kai for Rover

Taeyang for VIBE (Feat. Jimin)

Taeyong for SHALALA

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

Hwasa for I Love My Body

Jeon Somi for Fast Forward

Jihyo for Killin' Me Good

Jisoo for FLOWER

Lee Chae Yeon for KNOCK

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 for Ay-Yo

NCT DREAM for Candy

SEVENTEEN for Super

Stray Kids for S-Class

TXT for Sugar Rush Ride

ZEROBASEONE for In Bloom

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa for Spicy

(G)I-DLE for Queencard

IVE for I AM

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans for Ditto

STAYC for Teddy Bear

Best Vocal Performance Solo

DAWN for Dear My Light

Lee Mujin for Ordinary Confession

Lim Young Woong for London Boy

Parc Jae Jung for Let's Say Goodbye

V for Love Me Again

Best Vocal Performance Group

AKMU for Love Lee

BTOB for Wind And Wish

BTS for Take Two

M.C the MAX for Eternity

MeloMance for A Shining Day

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

Agust D (Suga) for People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)

ASH ISLAND for Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)

J-Hope for on the street (with J.Cole)

Jay Park for Candy (Feat. Zion.T)

Zior Park for CHRISTIAN

Best Collaboration

Anne-Marie, Minnie for Expectations

BIG Naughty for Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)

BSS (SEVENTEEN) for Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)

Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)

Taeyang for VIBE (Feat. Jimin)

Best OST

BIG Naughty for With me (The Interest of Love OST)

BTS for The Planet (BASTIONS OST)

Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)

Paul Kim for You Remember (The Glory OST)

TXT for Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)

Best Music Video

(G)I-DLE for Queencard

IVE for I AM

Jisoo for FLOWER

Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)

SEVENTEEN for Super

Stray Kids for S-Class

Song of the Year

aespa for Spicy

Agust D (Suga) for People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)

AKMU for Love Lee

Anne-Marie, Minnie for Expectations

ASH ISLAND for Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)

BIG Naughty for Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)

BIG Naughty for With me (The Interest of Love OST)

BSS (SEVENTEEN) for Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)

BTOB for Wind And Wish

BTS for Take Two

BTS for The Planet (BASTIONS OST)

DAWN for Dear My Light

(G)I-DLE for Queencard

Hwasa for I Love My Body

IVE for I AM

J-Hope for on the street (with J.Cole)

Jay Park for Candy (Feat. Zion.T)

Jeon Somi for Fast Forward

Jihyo for Killin' Me Good

Jimin for Like Crazy

Jisoo for FLOWER

Jungkook for Seven (Feat. Latto)

Kai for Rover

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)

Lee Chae Yeon for KNOCK

Lee Mujin for Ordinary Confession

Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)

Lim Young Woong for London Boy

M.C the MAX for Eternity

MeloMance for A Shining Day

NCT 127 for Ay-Yo

NCT DREAM for Candy

NewJeans for Ditto

Parc Jae Jung for Let's Say Goodbye

Paul Kim for You Remember (The Glory OST)

SEVENTEEN for Super

STAYC for Teddy Bear

Stray Kids for S-Class

Taeyang for VIBE (Feat. Jimin)

Taeyong for SHALALA

TXT for Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)

TXT for Sugar Rush Ride

V for Love Me Again

ZEROBASEONE for In Bloom

Zior Park for CHRISTIAN

Artist of the Year

ADYA

aespa

BOYNEXTDOOR

Choi Ye Na

EL7Z UP

EVNNE

EXO

(G)I-DLE

Hwasa

IVE

Jeon Somi

Jihyo

Jimin

Jisoo

Jungkook

KISS OF LIFE

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Chae Yeon

Lim Young Woong

LIMELIGHT

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

Parc Jae Jung

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taeyang

TREASURE

tripleS

TWICE

TXT

V

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Worldwide Fans' Choice

aespa

AKMU

ATEEZ

BOYNEXTDOOR

BTOB

BTS

CIX

CRAVITY

ENHYPEN

EVNNE

EXO

fromis_9

(G)I-DLE

H1-KEY

Highlight

ITZY

IVE

Jisoo

Jeon Somi

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Chae Yeon

Lee Mujin

Lim Young Woong

MONSTA X

n.SSign

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

ONEUS

P1Harmony

Parc Jae Jung

Red Velvet

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Taeyang

TEMPEST

THE BOYZ

TXT

TREASURE

TWICE

Xdinary Heroes

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Zior Park

Culture and Style Award