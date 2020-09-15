Taylor Swift is all set to return to the country awards stage for the first time in seven years. The star, who transitioned away from country music with "1989" is now ready for her Folklore premiere at ACM awards show. The 30-year-old singer will take place in the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards. The 55th ACM Awards show will take place at the Grand Ole Opry House the Ryman and Bluebird Cafe this year in a virtual manner.

Swift is a two-time ACM award winner in the category Entertainer of the Year Award, and overall a nine-time ACM Award winner. The talented singer released her latest album "Folklore" on July 24, after she announced its release on social media. Since its release, the album has gone on to top the Billboard 200 for six weeks in a row.

Swift announced her return to the country stage through her official Instagram account where she shared a promotional video of the ACM show, which also featured the pop singer among the lineup of those appearing. On the video, wrote a caption that read: "Bout to show up at your party @acmawards." Reportedly, other artistes including Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Tim McGraw, Kane Brown and many others will be performing in the show while Keith Urban is set to host the significant event.

Moreover, Variety reported that Swift was seen performing at a country music awards show last in 2013. That year, she shared the stage with Tim McGraw and Keith Urban and performed "Highway Don't Care" at the ACM Awards and "Red" at the CMAs alongside Vince Gill and Alison Krauss.

The singer, who recently ended her feud with pop singer Katy Perry, has reportedly sent a handmade embroidered 'Baby Bloom' blanket for daughter Daisy Dove. The news of her kind gesture towards her fellow singer is now doing the rounds on social media.