Taylor Swift Misses Boyfriend Travis Kelce's First NFL Game of the Season as Chiefs Take on Falcons in Atlanta

Taylor Swift was a no-show in Atlanta. The "Fortnight" singer was absent from Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday night while her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs played against the Falcons -- over a year after she brought her massive Eras Tour at the same venue. She did not appear on the NBC broadcast.

Sunday's game was the first Chiefs match Swift has missed this season. Swift was present at Kelce's first two games of the season, both held in Kansas City. Last season, she traveled extensively to support the team, covering thousands of miles, including flying over 5,000 miles from Tokyo to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl in February.

No Show This Time

The singer hasn't been seen arriving in Atlanta or attending the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which began at 8:20 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Kelce showed up in an oversized black suit paired with red sneakers.

The Chiefs head into Week 3 with a 2-0 record as they chase a third consecutive Super Bowl championship.

Swift, who started dating Kelce in 2023, has been attending as many of his games as possible before her Eras Tour resumes in North America next month.

She performed three concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in April 2023.

The Eras Tour is set to wrap up in December.

On Saturday, Swift was seen enjoying a quiet evening with her close friend Gigi Hadid in New York City. She sported a plaid miniskirt while they dined at The Corner Store restaurant in SoHo.

Despite Kansas City dropping a subtle nod to her in a post on X tonight, Swift did not make an appearance.

Kelce Off to a Slow Start

The Chiefs shared a photo of Kelce arriving at the stadium, captioning it: "Happiness. Fun. Magic."

This caption was a nod to Swift's well-known VMA speech from earlier this month, where she praised Kelce for the "fun" and "magic" he brings into her life.

Swift's fans loved the subtle reference and flooded the comments with their approval. Kelce, a nine-time Pro Bowler, has had a slow start this season, with only four catches for 39 yards across two games.

While he admitted that he "used to get really, really frustrated" with low-performing games, Kelce explained on Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, that he now approaches it with a different perspective.

"I stopped caring about stats about four or five years ago and just went out there and played free and wanted to play for my guys and, sure enough, I think that's the better mentality," Kelce said.